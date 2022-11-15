ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nfldraftdiamonds.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update: How long will the Chiefs WR miss?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about an injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster that reportedly knocked him out.
CBS Sports

Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III Says Tua Tagovailoa Is A Top 5 Quarterback

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of a breakout season. While some people around the NFL world still aren’t sold on him, others are really to call him one of the best quarterbacks in football. Former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III fits into the second category.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Javion Caldwell, OL, Grand View University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just my passion and love for the game. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning first conference championship this past weekend. If you could hang out with any football player past or present for a day...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Corey Mayfield Jr., CB, UTSA

Honors/Captainship(2021) Honorable Mention All-Conference USA (2020) Honorable All-Conference USA. Games Watched(2022) TNMI (2022) TXNO (2022) ALBI (2021) ALBI. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022GP 10 TOT 42 SOLO 34 TFL 2 SACK 1 PBU 11 INT 3 FF 1 (INCOMPLETE SEASON) 2021GP 14 TOT 37 SOLO 34 TFL 3...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

XFL Draft day 2 continues today | Where to watch, start time, team names, and XFL Draft Order

The XFL is back and six of the original XFL teams will remain, but there are two new teams. Here is a list of the 8 teams below announced to the Sporting News Twitter account. Yesterday, the eight teams selected their quarterbacks for the upcoming season, with players like Deondre Francois, AJ McCarron, Luis Perez and Kyle Sloter all getting drafted.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will the Rams WR miss the rest of the year?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks further about Cooper Kupp's injury. Is it possibly season-ending? Dr. Morse shares his thoughts.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: How serious is his hip injury?

Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the hip injury to Ja'Marr Chase. When will he be back?.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Emmanuel Aboagye-Gyan, LB, University of Ottawa

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – I am a true Swiss Army knife. I have experience playing at almost every position on defense and have shown that I can do it all effectively at a high level. My ability to play in space and be a box defender gives me an edge over other defenders that can only do one or the other. I have a combination of speed, strength, and a high football IQ that has allowed me to fit in anywhere quickly.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony Bennett, DL, Univerity of Regina

Position: LB, DL but will play anything. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. This guy knows what it takes...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Casey Buck, LB, Wayland Baptist University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is the fact that I play with a high motor at all times along with how well I understand the game plan and my opponents. My coaches often consider me a “coach on the field” because of my understanding of what we are trying to accomplish and ability to make adjustments and using my athleticism to take advantage of the weaknesses I find in my opponent in game.

