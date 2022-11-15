Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update: How long will the Chiefs WR miss?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about an injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster that reportedly knocked him out.
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
XFL kicked off Day One of their Draft selecting Quarterbacks | Which team has the best QB?
The XFL’s Draft Day One is complete and every team has 2 quarterbacks except the DC Defenders. Here is a list of the players drafted below with some big name players selected. Former NFL quarterbacks AJ McCarron, Luis Perez, Ben Dinucci, and Kyle Sloter all were drafted to teams.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Three Virginia football players were killed by their former teammate in a mass shooting at UVA
Last night there was a horrible catastrophe that occured at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. A former UVa. football player Chris Jones has reportedly killed 3 current players: WR Lavel Davis Jr., LB D’Sean Perry and WR Devin Chandler. According to reports, the players were returning from...
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III Says Tua Tagovailoa Is A Top 5 Quarterback
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the midst of a breakout season. While some people around the NFL world still aren’t sold on him, others are really to call him one of the best quarterbacks in football. Former Pro Bowler Robert Griffin III fits into the second category.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Javion Caldwell, OL, Grand View University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just my passion and love for the game. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning first conference championship this past weekend. If you could hang out with any football player past or present for a day...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Corey Mayfield Jr., CB, UTSA
Honors/Captainship(2021) Honorable Mention All-Conference USA (2020) Honorable All-Conference USA. Games Watched(2022) TNMI (2022) TXNO (2022) ALBI (2021) ALBI. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022GP 10 TOT 42 SOLO 34 TFL 2 SACK 1 PBU 11 INT 3 FF 1 (INCOMPLETE SEASON) 2021GP 14 TOT 37 SOLO 34 TFL 3...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dashawn Williams, WR, Northeastern State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Speed And just being relentless also making the play when my number is called. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6. What is one thing that NFL teams should know...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
XFL Draft day 2 continues today | Where to watch, start time, team names, and XFL Draft Order
The XFL is back and six of the original XFL teams will remain, but there are two new teams. Here is a list of the 8 teams below announced to the Sporting News Twitter account. Yesterday, the eight teams selected their quarterbacks for the upcoming season, with players like Deondre Francois, AJ McCarron, Luis Perez and Kyle Sloter all getting drafted.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will the Rams WR miss the rest of the year?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks further about Cooper Kupp's injury. Is it possibly season-ending? Dr. Morse shares his thoughts.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: How serious is his hip injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the hip injury to Ja'Marr Chase. When will he be back?.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Emmanuel Aboagye-Gyan, LB, University of Ottawa
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – I am a true Swiss Army knife. I have experience playing at almost every position on defense and have shown that I can do it all effectively at a high level. My ability to play in space and be a box defender gives me an edge over other defenders that can only do one or the other. I have a combination of speed, strength, and a high football IQ that has allowed me to fit in anywhere quickly.
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony Bennett, DL, Univerity of Regina
Position: LB, DL but will play anything. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. This guy knows what it takes...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Casey Buck, LB, Wayland Baptist University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is the fact that I play with a high motor at all times along with how well I understand the game plan and my opponents. My coaches often consider me a “coach on the field” because of my understanding of what we are trying to accomplish and ability to make adjustments and using my athleticism to take advantage of the weaknesses I find in my opponent in game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Carlos Washington Jr., RB, Southeastern Louisiana University
Name: Carlos Washington Jr. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am an all-around back meaning I take pride in running the ball, blocking, and catching out of the backfield. I am a dynamic playmaker with the ball in my hands and have the ability to turn a negative play into a positive play.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sam Cirksena, LB, West Liberty University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My strength, physicality, and my Football IQ are what take me the furthest as a player. I knew our defense like the back of my hand and watching a ton of tape with my DC helped me know what to expect when we lined up for games.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Derrick McClendon, LB, Washburn University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I was a little kid around 5 and I just stumbled upon A Football Life and it was Emmitt Smith’s episode and I just saw the game from a different perspective at a young age it was love at first sight.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Dorian Hardin, CB, College of Idaho | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
College of Idaho defensive back Dorian Hardin is a feisty player with great ball skills. He recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds guru Jimmy Willams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button Below!. NFL Draft Diamonds was created...
