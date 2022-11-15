What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is the fact that I play with a high motor at all times along with how well I understand the game plan and my opponents. My coaches often consider me a “coach on the field” because of my understanding of what we are trying to accomplish and ability to make adjustments and using my athleticism to take advantage of the weaknesses I find in my opponent in game.

1 DAY AGO