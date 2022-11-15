Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update: How long will the Chiefs WR miss?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about an injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster that reportedly knocked him out.
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
As Justin Fields Ascends, Bears Should Prioritize Winning Over Draft Slot
Schrock: Winning more important than draft slot for Fields, Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a prevailing thought fluttering around the streets of Chicago, both real and digital, that the Bears aren't missing out on anything by losing close games to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. With...
Bears Sign Taco Charlton Off of Saints Practice Squad
Who is new Bears DE Taco Charlton? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added another former first-round draft pick to their roster on Wednesday, this time in the hopes of bolstering their pass rush. Matt Eberflus announced the team signed Taco Charlton to their active roster, off of the Saints practice squad.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Apny Omol, OL, Augsburg University
What are your favorite moments from your football life?. My favorite moments would have to be playing on somebody else’s homecoming. If you could hang out with any football player past or present for a day who and why?. I would say Michael Vick. He was one of the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Three Virginia football players were killed by their former teammate in a mass shooting at UVA
Last night there was a horrible catastrophe that occured at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. A former UVa. football player Chris Jones has reportedly killed 3 current players: WR Lavel Davis Jr., LB D’Sean Perry and WR Devin Chandler. According to reports, the players were returning from...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
Number of women working in the NFL steadily rising
From the owner's suite to the front office to the sideline, the number of women in the NFL is steadily rising
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Carlos Washington Jr., RB, Southeastern Louisiana University
Name: Carlos Washington Jr. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am an all-around back meaning I take pride in running the ball, blocking, and catching out of the backfield. I am a dynamic playmaker with the ball in my hands and have the ability to turn a negative play into a positive play.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Corey Mayfield Jr., CB, UTSA
Honors/Captainship(2021) Honorable Mention All-Conference USA (2020) Honorable All-Conference USA. Games Watched(2022) TNMI (2022) TXNO (2022) ALBI (2021) ALBI. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022GP 10 TOT 42 SOLO 34 TFL 2 SACK 1 PBU 11 INT 3 FF 1 (INCOMPLETE SEASON) 2021GP 14 TOT 37 SOLO 34 TFL 3...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony Bennett, DL, Univerity of Regina
Position: LB, DL but will play anything. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. This guy knows what it takes...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: DeShawn Gaddie, DB, North Texas
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Senior. Starts at CB. Long, athletic, versatile player who has experience playing both safety and corner. Good cover corner who exhibits solid ball skills and strong coverage skills to be a high-quality prospect. Displays ability to cover and carry deep routes and can keep his hands on defenders without getting flagged. Can match and mirror receivers deep downfield and doesn’t get rattled when the ball is in the air. Has above-average ball skills – can be very disruptive on short routes and times the ball well to break up passes; has some opportunities for INTs but can’t manage to haul it in. Primarily in zone; doesn’t display ability to consistently play press or jam at the LOS in the games viewed. As a run defender, he is very inconsistent. Will occasionally bust up screens, but sometimes lacks toughness to shed and finish tackles in space, or chase down ball carriers when they get past the 2nd level. Needs to play with better eye discipline and display good instincts; lapse in coverage came during v. ALBI when he got caught looking into the backfield in short yardage and gave up a touchdown. Has some upside; versatility, size, and length add a lot of value.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
XFL kicked off Day One of their Draft selecting Quarterbacks | Which team has the best QB?
The XFL’s Draft Day One is complete and every team has 2 quarterbacks except the DC Defenders. Here is a list of the players drafted below with some big name players selected. Former NFL quarterbacks AJ McCarron, Luis Perez, Ben Dinucci, and Kyle Sloter all were drafted to teams.
newsnet5
Cleveland Browns sign defensive tackle Ben Stille
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Stille is a rookie out of Nebraska who joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He's played in one game and had two tackles. The Browns also signed defensive tackle Roderick...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Phillip Fleshman, RB, University of Charleston (WV)
College: University of Charleston (WV) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe my mix of vision, speed, quickness, balance, and elusiveness are what make me a prospect for the draft. As well as my pass-catching ability as a tailback, which I believe makes me a versatile player.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: How serious is his hip injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the hip injury to Ja'Marr Chase. When will he be back?.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top 8 reasons to start playing American football from college
Anyone who wants to play American football can realize itself in our sport because regardless of your weight or growth You can perform well in different positions. AT American football needs big guys, weighing 100 or more kilograms (they are able to block the same big guys), and the guys are smaller, faster, and more agile. So don’t think “I’m too big (small) for this…”. You are exactly what is needed!
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jerrish Halsey, WR, Delaware State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to track the ball and make tough catches even while being the way I run routes and get open my knowledge of the game my will to win and do whatever for my team rather it’s blocking Receiving returning no matter what I’ll get the Jon done for my team.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jaren Baltazar, DL, Wayland Baptist University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I possess the versatility and strength to play anywhere across the line in any type of defense (3-4, 4-3, 4-2-5, etc.). I also have the ability to drop in coverage and defend a running back/tight end if need be. My leverage, physicality, and quickness give offensive lineman a tough time.
