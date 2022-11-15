Read full article on original website
JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update: How long will the Chiefs WR miss?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about an injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster that reportedly knocked him out.
XFL 2023 Draft: Ranking The Quarterbacks
Initial 2023 XFL Draft quarterback selections have been announced and all indications are that the spring league is looking to place an emphasis on younger players. In fact, of the 15 quarterbacks drafted on Tuesday, nine (60%) hail from the past three draft classes. The DC Defenders are the lone...
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign wide receiver who was a 2018 fourth-round pick, maintain interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn't the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Javion Caldwell, OL, Grand View University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just my passion and love for the game. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning first conference championship this past weekend. If you could hang out with any football player past or present for a day...
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Derrick McClendon, LB, Washburn University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I was a little kid around 5 and I just stumbled upon A Football Life and it was Emmitt Smith’s episode and I just saw the game from a different perspective at a young age it was love at first sight.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Emmanuel Aboagye-Gyan, LB, University of Ottawa
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. – I am a true Swiss Army knife. I have experience playing at almost every position on defense and have shown that I can do it all effectively at a high level. My ability to play in space and be a box defender gives me an edge over other defenders that can only do one or the other. I have a combination of speed, strength, and a high football IQ that has allowed me to fit in anywhere quickly.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Carlos Washington Jr., RB, Southeastern Louisiana University
Name: Carlos Washington Jr. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am an all-around back meaning I take pride in running the ball, blocking, and catching out of the backfield. I am a dynamic playmaker with the ball in my hands and have the ability to turn a negative play into a positive play.
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: How serious is his hip injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on the hip injury to Ja'Marr Chase. When will he be back?.
XFL Draft day 2 continues today | Where to watch, start time, team names, and XFL Draft Order
The XFL is back and six of the original XFL teams will remain, but there are two new teams. Here is a list of the 8 teams below announced to the Sporting News Twitter account. Yesterday, the eight teams selected their quarterbacks for the upcoming season, with players like Deondre Francois, AJ McCarron, Luis Perez and Kyle Sloter all getting drafted.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Corey Mayfield Jr., CB, UTSA
Honors/Captainship(2021) Honorable Mention All-Conference USA (2020) Honorable All-Conference USA. Games Watched(2022) TNMI (2022) TXNO (2022) ALBI (2021) ALBI. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022GP 10 TOT 42 SOLO 34 TFL 2 SACK 1 PBU 11 INT 3 FF 1 (INCOMPLETE SEASON) 2021GP 14 TOT 37 SOLO 34 TFL 3...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sam Cirksena, LB, West Liberty University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My strength, physicality, and my Football IQ are what take me the furthest as a player. I knew our defense like the back of my hand and watching a ton of tape with my DC helped me know what to expect when we lined up for games.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony Bennett, DL, Univerity of Regina
Position: LB, DL but will play anything. What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. This guy knows what it takes...
Top 8 reasons to start playing American football from college
Anyone who wants to play American football can realize itself in our sport because regardless of your weight or growth You can perform well in different positions. AT American football needs big guys, weighing 100 or more kilograms (they are able to block the same big guys), and the guys are smaller, faster, and more agile. So don’t think “I’m too big (small) for this…”. You are exactly what is needed!
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Casey Buck, LB, Wayland Baptist University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe what makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is the fact that I play with a high motor at all times along with how well I understand the game plan and my opponents. My coaches often consider me a “coach on the field” because of my understanding of what we are trying to accomplish and ability to make adjustments and using my athleticism to take advantage of the weaknesses I find in my opponent in game.
Where would the Broncos pick in the NFL draft if the season ended today?
Denver Broncos fans should root for the San Francisco 49ers to lose out this season. The first-round draft pick that the Broncos acquired through the Miami Dolphins in exchange for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb originally belonged to the 49ers. So where San Francisco ends up in the NFL’s standings this season will determine where Denver will select in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kai Gray, S, Lincoln (PA)
College: Lincoln (PA); (formerly at Rutgers, Sam Houston State) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I feel I am one of the most versatile defenders in the draft. I played in multiple spots on the field, and I have a great nose for the ball. Since high school, I have competed with and against some of the best. All of this is complemented by great coaching from some of the best in the business.
Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will the Rams WR miss the rest of the year?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks further about Cooper Kupp's injury. Is it possibly season-ending? Dr. Morse shares his thoughts.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Cole Tucker, WR, Northern Illinois
School (Code)Northern Illinois (ILNO) Honors/Captainship2021 All-MAC Honorable Mention (Pro Football Focus)2021 All-MAC Academic Team. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202210 GP/10 GS/41 REC/ 599Yds/ 14.61 YPC/ 4 Rec. TDs (Incomplete Season) 20219 GP/5 GS / 41 REC / 575 Yds / 14.02 YPC / 3 Rec. TDs. 20206 GP/4...
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Hold No. 5 Pick After Week 10
2022 hasn't gone the way the Jacksonville Jaguars thought it would. It was always expected for the Jaguars to be in a building phase in 2022, transitioning to new schemes on both sides of the ball under new head coach Doug Pederson and his staff and starting several rookies and new additions on both sides of the ball.
