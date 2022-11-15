Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Was Just Destroyed by His Favorite Newspaper
The New York Post mocks the former president on its front page and describes him "Toxic Trump" in scathing column following midterm failure.
Trump third run: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Donald Trump is Reportedly ‘Livid’ & ‘Screaming at Everyone’ Over Midterm Results
Tuesday night’s midterm elections did not go as planned for the Republicans, particularly for Donald Trump. He was hoping to use the momentum of a “red wave” to launch his 2024 presidential campaign and get himself back to the White House. Well, the Democrats and Independents (go,...
MSNBC
Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image
Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
americanmilitarynews.com
Kari Lake calls for a do-over election after 70 voting machines failed in Maricopa County
Republican candidate Kari Lake is calling for a partial do-over in Arizona’s governor election. It’s the most high-profile dispute yet to emerge in a midterm cycle that handed defeats to Lake and other candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Lake’s race was called in favor of her...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Morning Joe celebrates Trump ‘losing’ America: ‘Desantis is GOP leader now’
Joe Scarborough celebrated the poor results for the GOP in the midterms. Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning to celebrate former President Donald Trump’s loosening grip on the Republican Party following the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance. While congressional control is yet to...
Trump makes rare admission on the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance
Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority. The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.But Republicans also failed to flip the Senate as Democrats held seats in New Hampshire, Nevada and Arizona...
All the Signs Trump's Hold on the GOP Is Waning
Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he was ready to lead Republicans to victory in 2024 after an underwhelming performance for his party in a midterm election cycle that they were otherwise expected to dominate. However, all signs seem to indicate Trump's grip over the Republican Party and its voters...
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Trump mocked as pro-DeSantis banner flown over Mar-a-Lago before announcement
‘YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024’ reads banner mocking Trump. Donald Trump was mocked as a pro-Ron DeSantis banner reading “You lost again Donald!” was flown over Mar-a-Lago ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement. The banner also carried a “#DESANTIS2024” hashtag and circled over the former president’s...
Josh Hawley Blasts Trump-Appointed FBI Director in Hearing: 'Indefensible'
Sen. Josh Hawley criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate hearing, describing his behavior from a few months ago as "absolutely unbelievable."
Fallon Mocks Trump’s Praise of Son Eric for Getting ‘PhD in Subpoenas': ‘Ironic Because at Trump University, You Can’ (Video)
Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for president again this week, and many couldn’t help but notice the lack of energy in his speech. But Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but also hone in on Trump’s shoutout to his son during the announcement, praising him for getting his “PhD in subpoenas.”
americanmilitarynews.com
98% in; Kari Lake expected to lose AZ gov.; may recount; military intervention wanted by some supporters
Republican Kari Lake is projected to lose her race for Arizona governor to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported. Lake trailed Hobbs by a very narrow margin Tuesday morning with 98 percent of votes reported, according to Associated Press results. If the margin continues to narrow, it could trigger a recount: Arizona law dictates automatic recounts at a difference of .5 percent or less.
MSNBC
The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse
In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
msn.com
Maddow Blog | Officials reportedly think they know why Trump took classified docs
More than two months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, a core question has gone largely unanswered: What exactly was Donald Trump thinking?. Based on everything we’ve learned, it appears the former president improperly took highly sensitive materials, stored them at his glorified country club, ignored appeals to return the documents, and allegedly interfered with efforts to retrieve them. What’s been far less clear is why the Republican did this.
Fallon Loves Murdoch’s Support of DeSantis: ‘First Time Trump Was the One to Get Dumped for Someone Younger’ (Video)
Fox News creator Rupert Murdoch won’t be backing Donald Trump for president this time around. And for Jimmy Fallon, that’s some pretty sweet irony, considering Murdoch withdrew his support of the twice impeached former president in order to give it to a younger candidate. As results of the...
Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era
Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
WBAY Green Bay
Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former president Donald Trump announced a third bid for the presidency, getting an early start on the 2024 election. ”In order to make America glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said in an anticipated but expected speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says It Will Be "Easy" To Impeach Joe Biden
United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is planning to attempt to impeach U.S. President Joe Biden during the next Congress, according to multiple reports. Greene says that the task of impeaching the president will “be easy.”
