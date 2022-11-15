ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cleveland.com

Trump third run: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Will the third time be the charm in running for the presidency and from indictments? As expected, former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for President of the United States, which is his newest bid to stave off indictments from the Department of Justice, Fulton County, Georgia and a Presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
MSNBC

Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image

Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
The Independent

Trump makes rare admission on the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance

Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority. The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.But Republicans also failed to flip the Senate as Democrats held seats in New Hampshire, Nevada and Arizona...
Newsweek

All the Signs Trump's Hold on the GOP Is Waning

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he was ready to lead Republicans to victory in 2024 after an underwhelming performance for his party in a midterm election cycle that they were otherwise expected to dominate. However, all signs seem to indicate Trump's grip over the Republican Party and its voters...
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
americanmilitarynews.com

98% in; Kari Lake expected to lose AZ gov.; may recount; military intervention wanted by some supporters

Republican Kari Lake is projected to lose her race for Arizona governor to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported. Lake trailed Hobbs by a very narrow margin Tuesday morning with 98 percent of votes reported, according to Associated Press results. If the margin continues to narrow, it could trigger a recount: Arizona law dictates automatic recounts at a difference of .5 percent or less.
MSNBC

The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse

In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
msn.com

Maddow Blog | Officials reportedly think they know why Trump took classified docs

More than two months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, a core question has gone largely unanswered: What exactly was Donald Trump thinking?. Based on everything we’ve learned, it appears the former president improperly took highly sensitive materials, stored them at his glorified country club, ignored appeals to return the documents, and allegedly interfered with efforts to retrieve them. What’s been far less clear is why the Republican did this.
TheDailyBeast

Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era

Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
WBAY Green Bay

Local reactions to Donald Trump’s re-election announcement

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former president Donald Trump announced a third bid for the presidency, getting an early start on the 2024 election. ”In order to make America glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” Trump said in an anticipated but expected speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
