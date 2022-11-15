Read full article on original website
Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
Ukraine news latest: Kyiv could ‘shutdown’ as half of country’s energy system disabled, PM says
Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of the country’s energy system was disabled by a fresh wave of Russian strikes, the government said.As the temperature plummets across Ukraine after the first snowfall in Kyiv, officials were racing to repair power nationwide after some of the heaviest bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in nine months of war.The United Nations warned that Ukraine‘s electricity and water shortages threaten a humanitarian disaster this winter.Moscow dismisses the criticism and describes the attacks are a response to Kyiv’s “unwillingness” to hold peace talks.Meanwhile, Russia’s security service, the FSB, detained...
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
How to Stand Up to a Dictator by Maria Ressa review – facing down despots
Maria Ressa is one of two journalists who won the Nobel peace prize last year for her defence of media freedom – yet she now faces years of imprisonment in a Philippines jail. Her conviction for criminal defamation has been upheld by that country’s court of appeal and she awaits a hearing before the supreme court. Coming down the tracks are seven more cases. She is currently on bail but, given the high number of extrajudicial killings that have been the hallmark of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte’s ignominious rule, she has been forced to wear a bulletproof vest when on the road. Standing up to a dictator has a heavy price.
Accused Albany bishop asks to be removed from priesthood
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The retired bishop of Albany, New York, who has admitted to covering up for predator priests and has himself been accused of sexual abuse, has asked Pope Francis to remove him from the priesthood. Emeritus Bishop Howard Hubbard, 84, announced the decision in a statement Friday, the day the United Nations designated as the World Day for the Prevention of, and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence. Hubbard said he wanted to be laicized, or returned to the lay state, because he could no longer function as a priest, given U.S. church policy that bars accused priests from ministry. If accepted, laicization would relieve Hubbard of his celibacy obligations. Asking the pope for voluntary laicization is unusual, especially for a bishop and particularly for a cleric who denies abuse allegations against him. Usually priests ask to be laicized if evidence of abuse against them is overwhelming or if they want to leave the priesthood to get married. The Vatican can forcibly laicize priests, or defrock them, as a punishment for such crimes as clergy sexual abuse.
Award-winning Malaysian Rapper Namewee's Song for the 2022 Qatar World Cup Has Been Clicked 3 Million Times
DOHA, Qatar--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2022-- Malaysian rapper Namewee has released his new single Ya Gamila, which means Hey Beauty. The song’s music video, which has both English and Arabic lyrics and was nominated for the promotional music of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, reached 3 million views in 15 days. Ten Towns, the producer of the world-famous Despacito song’s company Rebeleon, took part in the song’s arrangement, in which Namewee collaborated with Yasin Sulaiman, one of the famous artists of Malaysia. In the song co-produced by Malaysia, the United States, and Qatar, reggeaton melodies were interpreted with Middle Eastern instruments. The dynamic nature of rap music met the excitement of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005546/en/ Malaysian rapper Namewee has released his new single Ya Gamila (Photo: Business Wire)
