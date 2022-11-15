‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Why Billy Campbell Was ‘Thrilled’ to Reprise ‘TNG’ Role

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO