New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera
Motel Rapist Found Victims Online
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, Crashes
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her mother
Help: Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Could Be Hiding In New York State
Police in the Hudson Valley are looking for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a singer. On Tuesday, the New Rochelle Police Department announced officers obtained a warrant regarding a homicide that happened on Oct. 26, 2022. Music Artist Murdered In Westchester County, New York. New Rochelle...
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”. City...
New York Offers Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspects
Two men accused of killing a Hudson Valley man outside of his home are still on the run. A large reward is now being offered to find the men. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department highlighted a reward for information regarding a July murder. Large Reward For City...
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
NY's cannabis licenses to land Monday — but a court ruling could exclude Brooklyn
Parts of New York will be off limits to recreational dispensaries for the time being after an entrepreneur won a federal injunction against the state’s equity program. [ more › ]
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NY’s Best Reactions to Viral Photo of ‘The Worst’ Counterfeit
Sometimes you just gotta give points for creativity. A homemade New York State inspection sticker has gone viral for being "the worst attempt" at a counterfeit, and it's received some of the best reactions on the internet. Counterfeit Inspection Sticker Goes Viral in New York. "Troopers at SP Endwell were...
How a man who served time on Rikers came to serve in the NY Assembly
“I knew people wanted me to fail, so that was motivation for me,” Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said in an office in East Harlem on Oct. 17. Eddie Gibbs brings inside perspective to questions of crime and redemption. [ more › ]
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
‘Historic Investment’ Turns New York Airport Into ‘World-Class Gateway’
An $18 billion investment should turn a New York airport into a "world-class global gateway." On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced construction for a "new, world-class Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport." World-Class Terminal Coming to New York Airport. Construction is slated for early 2023 because financial investments were approved....
Police Say New York State Man Tried to Rip Off Informant By Giving Them Cheez Doodles
Informants work with law enforcement in a number of ways. Sometimes they are actually suspects who have flipped and are exchanging information for consideration in terms of charges or at sentencing. Sometimes they are paid agents, who are insiders receiving cash for information. One New York state man is in...
New York Democrats May Have Cost Their Party The House. What Happened?
Redistricting chaos and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lackluster performance contributed to the loss of four House seats.
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Washington Examiner
New York lawyers disbarred for firebombing police car during George Floyd protests
A pair of New York lawyers who pleaded guilty to firebombing an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020 were disbarred by state attorney regulators this week. New York's Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that Colinford Mattis, 34, and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman's guilty pleas...
