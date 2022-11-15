ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
New law raises punishment for stealing packages

This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
