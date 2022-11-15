Crime report

An incident of assault with a deadly weapon at Highway 71 North, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury at Lombardy Village Road, Shannon was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident of assault inflicting serious injury at McNeill Pond Road, Lumber Bridge was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Teds Road, Parkton; Cunningham Circle, Lumberton; Clifford Road, Red Springs.

The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinto Drive, Lumberton; Regan Church Road, Lumberton.

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department.

Barlow Road, Parkton; Crenshaw Road, Lumber Bridge; Oxendine School Road, Maxton; Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton.

An incident of larceny of gas at Highway 301 North, Saint Pauls was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department.