philasun.com
AG Shapiro announces charges against Philadelphia man for orchestrating the forgery of signatures on election nomination petitions in municipal primary races
PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest...
Moffa concedes, Hogan takes 142nd state House district in Bucks County with 53-vote difference
Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Gov. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill due to prosecutor appointment stipulation
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Gov. Wolf has vetoed House Bill 140, which could have allowed townships and municipalities to construct bike lanes. The bill was vetoed on Thursday, Nov. 17. The bill was championed by Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) for the past six years. “The governor’s veto today leaves in place PennDOT’s antiquated regulations and […]
penncapital-star.com
Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner
When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. AG files motion to force Delaware County Memorial Hospital to reopen emergency room
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office has filed a motion forcing Prospect Crozer, the owner of Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, to reopen its emergency room.
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
abc27.com
Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school
Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
Daily Local News
West Chester volunteers build 100 bicycles for underserved children
WEST CHESTER — For a hundred or so “elves,” the official kick-off to the holiday season does not come with radio stations changing their formats to round-the-clock Christmas carols. Or the arrival of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Nor does it come with the ever-popular West Chester Christmas Parade. Rather, for the elves at Pine Street Carpenters, the holiday season begins with the remodeling company’s annual 100 Wheels Project bike build.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG
The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
Pa. House update: Republican maintains lead in Bucks County seat with count complete
Republican Joe Hogan emerged Wednesday with a lead for a still-undecided state House seat in Bucks County after counting of all remaining approved provisional and flagged mail-in ballots. Hogan’s lead in the 142nd District seat, after final reviews and processing of questioned mail ballots and provisional votes cast on Election...
West Chester Pizzerias Getting Great Reviews From Barstool's Portnoy
If you ask Barstool Sports CEO and noted foodie Dave Portnoy, the pizza in West Chester lives up to the hype. The sports media mogul stopped by three pizza joints in Chester County this week for his One Bite Pizza Review series and seemed pleased with all three pies he sampled.
