Chester County, PA

philasun.com

AG Shapiro announces charges against Philadelphia man for orchestrating the forgery of signatures on election nomination petitions in municipal primary races

PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
penncapital-star.com

Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner

When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester volunteers build 100 bicycles for underserved children

WEST CHESTER — For a hundred or so “elves,” the official kick-off to the holiday season does not come with radio stations changing their formats to round-the-clock Christmas carols. Or the arrival of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Nor does it come with the ever-popular West Chester Christmas Parade. Rather, for the elves at Pine Street Carpenters, the holiday season begins with the remodeling company’s annual 100 Wheels Project bike build.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Beach Radio

Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG

The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

