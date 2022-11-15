Lumberton FFA members take first place in state land judging event

The Lumberton FFA junior chapter members, including Garrett Merlo, Kaitlyn Woodell, Chayden Locklear, and Brittlyn Stubbs, recently placed first in the 68th Annual State Land Judging Career Development Event held in Franklin County.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton FFA Chapter members placed first in the 68th Annual State Land Judging Career Development Event in Franklin County over the weekend.

The chapter’s junior and senior teams placed first in the state competition.

The senior team will advance to the National Land Judging Competition in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in May. The chapter’s senior team included Nellie Jackson, Allie Hendren, Landon Brewer and Hunter Matthews.

“The top five teams in the state event are eligible to compete in the National Land and Range Judging Event in Oklahoma this May. The top three teams and high scoring individual will be recognized during the North Carolina FFA State Convention in Raleigh on June 27-29, 2023,” according to the North Carolina FFA Association.

Jackson was the second-highest-scoring individual in the state across the senior division (grades 11-12). Matthews was the third-highest scoring and Allie the fourth-highest scoring in the division.

The chapter’s junior team included Garrett Merlo, Kaitlyn Woodell, Chayden Locklear and Brittlyn Stubbs.

In addition, Woodell was the second-highest-scoring individual across the state in the junior division (grades 9-10) and Stubbs was the fourth-highest-scoring individual in the division.

The purpose of this event was to stimulate interest and encourage proficient development and excellence in land management as taught in agricultural education. During the event, students evaluated soil characteristics including texture, slope and drainage and then classified the land in a capability class.

“This event encourages students to analyze land characteristics such as soil type, erosion, and drainage to determine the best possible use. Knowledge about soils can be organized and applied in managing farms, fields, and woodlands, developing communities, as well as engineering work,” according to the North Carolina FFA Association.

“Students are able to comprehend why soils respond differently to management practices and how soil properties affect crop growth and urban uses,” according to the North Carolina FFA Association.

The first ‘Soil Appreciation and Soil Judging School’ was held in April 1955 in Hamlet County, according to the North Carolina FFA Association.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County continues to cheer our Lumberton FFA Chapter members on as they strive for excellence. With two National FFA awards in hand, there are no limits to what this group can achieve and they have proved that,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. “Congratulations, students, keep inspiring your peers and keep up the good work!”