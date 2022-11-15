ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — New Zealand’s climate minister has said a draft of the final document circulated by the presidency “has been received quite poorly by pretty much everybody,” adding that delegations are going into another round of talks. Speaking to reporters, James Shaw called the draft “entirely unsatisfactory.” He added that the proposal “abandons really any hope of achieving 1.5 (degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit),” referring to the warming limit agreed at the Paris agreement back in 2015. He said parties will continue to work on the issue as well as look to reach consensus on a loss and damage fund for developing nations who are suffering from the impacts of climate change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy