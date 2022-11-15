The first round of leaf pick-up will be complete by the end of day Thursday, November 17, 2022. Crews will then begin a second and final complete pass through the city beginning with main streets. We emphasize that leaves need to be raked to the curb, but not out into the street. Raking leaves into the street results in clogging up storm sewers. Please refrain from parking on the street when leaf pick-up is scheduled for that area. Additionally, DO NOT rake leaves around trees, fire hydrants, sign posts, mailboxes, or close to intersections.

