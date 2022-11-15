ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
themountvernongrapevine.com

$1 Million in Coronavirus Funding Available to Address Law Enforcement Warrant Backlog, Victim Services Agency Staff Retention

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that $1 million in grants is now available to help law enforcement agencies serve outstanding warrants and to support the retention of victim service providers. “These grants are aimed at helping victims of crime and stopping future victimization,” said Governor...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Awards Nearly $5 Million in Justice Assistance Grants for Ohio Communities

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that nearly $5 million in federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) have been awarded to help communities prevent and control crime. The annual grants support the crime prevention work of law enforcement, prosecutors, courts, corrections facilities, crime...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Law Enforcement Recruitment Grants Focus on Women, Minorities

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio law enforcement agencies seeking to improve their recruitment, selection, and retention of female and minority officers can apply for a 2022 Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment (LER) Fund grant. starting today. Governor Mike DeWine created the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment in 2020 to...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Mineral Resources Valued at Nearly $1.5 Billion in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A newly released report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) shows the state’s mineral resources produced nearly $1.5 billion worth of geologic commodities in 2021. The total value of all nonfuel industrial minerals exceeded $1 billion for an eighth straight year. The 2021...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Facade Improvement Grants Benefit Knox County Businesses

KNOX COUNTY — November 16, 2022 – Area Development Foundation (ADF), The Knox County Commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

ODOT Still Hiring for Busy Winter Season

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Transportation continues to seek qualified men and women to drive and maintain state snowplows. ODOT relies on these employees to ensure that more than 43,000 lane miles of state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities, and all interstates, except the Ohio Turnpike, are maintained during snow and ice events.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Municipal Court Weekly Warrants

Warrants were issued over the last 2 weeks by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

November 12 Was Best Day for Ohio Bowhunters

Ohio bowhunters checked 3,866 deer on Saturday, Nov. 12, the highest single-day total this season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The end of October and the first two weeks of November are typically a great time to hunt deer in Ohio. “November is...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Janitorial Maintenance Position Available

Adecco is hiring immediately for Janitorial Maintenance jobs with Ariel Corporation in Mt. Vernon, OH. Weekly pay starting at $17.00 per hour and competitive benefits with options such as medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). We have openings on multiple shifts and can help you find the best shift to fit your schedule. After you apply, you will have a chance to schedule an immediate interview!
themountvernongrapevine.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 419 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022 OHZ010-019>023-027>033-036>038-047-190930- Lorain-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wyandot-Crawford- Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox- 419 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio and northwest Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected today. Locally brief heavy snow is possible. The heavy snow could result in rapid reduction in visibility, and a quick accumulation of snow on roads, creating hazardous travel conditions. Keep alert and use caution if traveling today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
CLEVELAND, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Know the Dangers Beneath the Surface

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter is right around the corner and before you know it, temperatures will drop. For those still getting out on Ohio’s lakes and rivers, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is reminding people that cold water will cool a body 25 times faster than cold air of the same temperature.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Life Enrichment Team Member Position Available

LOOK NO FURTHER! Our amazing life enrichment team is looking for an innovator with the passion. The Life Enrichment department is a strong team of care partners who provide our elders with companionship, self-expression and independence. The spontaneous and purposeful activities that are provided at The Ohio Eastern Star Home are held in group and individual settings on and off the campus.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Grand Hotel Front Desk Agent Position Available

CUSA, LLC, one of the most successful hotel management companies in the industry is searching for a Front Desk Agent for the Mount Vernon Grand Hotel. We are located in historic downtown Mt. Vernon on the square. Come work in a beautiful atmosphere with a team of professionals that raise the standard of excellence in hospitality.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 17, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Newark Road, Utica, Ohio 43080. Deputies interviewed both parties and separated them for the night. The complainant filled out a statement form on their behalf. The incident was documented and will be forwarded to a prosecutor to review.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Final Round for City Leaf Removal

The first round of leaf pick-up will be complete by the end of day Thursday, November 17, 2022. Crews will then begin a second and final complete pass through the city beginning with main streets. We emphasize that leaves need to be raked to the curb, but not out into the street. Raking leaves into the street results in clogging up storm sewers. Please refrain from parking on the street when leaf pick-up is scheduled for that area. Additionally, DO NOT rake leaves around trees, fire hydrants, sign posts, mailboxes, or close to intersections.
themountvernongrapevine.com

12th Annual Turkey Trot Happening on Thanksgiving Morning in Support of Food for the Hungry!

MOUNT VERNON — The 12th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will take place on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, on the campus of Mount Vernon Nazarene University. WeRunMV will be hosting this event. This event is free—instead of charging for participation, monetary and non-perishable food donations will be collected for Food For The Hungry of Knox County.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

