Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic buildingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
$1 Million in Coronavirus Funding Available to Address Law Enforcement Warrant Backlog, Victim Services Agency Staff Retention
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that $1 million in grants is now available to help law enforcement agencies serve outstanding warrants and to support the retention of victim service providers. “These grants are aimed at helping victims of crime and stopping future victimization,” said Governor...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Awards Nearly $5 Million in Justice Assistance Grants for Ohio Communities
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that nearly $5 million in federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) have been awarded to help communities prevent and control crime. The annual grants support the crime prevention work of law enforcement, prosecutors, courts, corrections facilities, crime...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Law Enforcement Recruitment Grants Focus on Women, Minorities
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio law enforcement agencies seeking to improve their recruitment, selection, and retention of female and minority officers can apply for a 2022 Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment (LER) Fund grant. starting today. Governor Mike DeWine created the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment in 2020 to...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Formal Selection of Ohio National Guard Unit for New Cyberspace Mission
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced today that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a yearlong assessment of the...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio’s Mineral Resources Valued at Nearly $1.5 Billion in 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A newly released report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) shows the state’s mineral resources produced nearly $1.5 billion worth of geologic commodities in 2021. The total value of all nonfuel industrial minerals exceeded $1 billion for an eighth straight year. The 2021...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Facade Improvement Grants Benefit Knox County Businesses
KNOX COUNTY — November 16, 2022 – Area Development Foundation (ADF), The Knox County Commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
themountvernongrapevine.com
ODOT Still Hiring for Busy Winter Season
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Transportation continues to seek qualified men and women to drive and maintain state snowplows. ODOT relies on these employees to ensure that more than 43,000 lane miles of state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities, and all interstates, except the Ohio Turnpike, are maintained during snow and ice events.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Municipal Court Weekly Warrants
Warrants were issued over the last 2 weeks by the Mount Vernon Municipal Court for the arrest of the following individuals. If you have any pertinent information about someone on the list, please contact law enforcement. Thank you. #WeeklyWarrants.
themountvernongrapevine.com
November 12 Was Best Day for Ohio Bowhunters
Ohio bowhunters checked 3,866 deer on Saturday, Nov. 12, the highest single-day total this season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The end of October and the first two weeks of November are typically a great time to hunt deer in Ohio. “November is...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Janitorial Maintenance Position Available
Adecco is hiring immediately for Janitorial Maintenance jobs with Ariel Corporation in Mt. Vernon, OH. Weekly pay starting at $17.00 per hour and competitive benefits with options such as medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). We have openings on multiple shifts and can help you find the best shift to fit your schedule. After you apply, you will have a chance to schedule an immediate interview!
themountvernongrapevine.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 419 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022 OHZ010-019>023-027>033-036>038-047-190930- Lorain-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wyandot-Crawford- Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox- 419 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio and northwest Ohio. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected today. Locally brief heavy snow is possible. The heavy snow could result in rapid reduction in visibility, and a quick accumulation of snow on roads, creating hazardous travel conditions. Keep alert and use caution if traveling today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Know the Dangers Beneath the Surface
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter is right around the corner and before you know it, temperatures will drop. For those still getting out on Ohio’s lakes and rivers, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is reminding people that cold water will cool a body 25 times faster than cold air of the same temperature.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Life Enrichment Team Member Position Available
LOOK NO FURTHER! Our amazing life enrichment team is looking for an innovator with the passion. The Life Enrichment department is a strong team of care partners who provide our elders with companionship, self-expression and independence. The spontaneous and purposeful activities that are provided at The Ohio Eastern Star Home are held in group and individual settings on and off the campus.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Grand Hotel Front Desk Agent Position Available
CUSA, LLC, one of the most successful hotel management companies in the industry is searching for a Front Desk Agent for the Mount Vernon Grand Hotel. We are located in historic downtown Mt. Vernon on the square. Come work in a beautiful atmosphere with a team of professionals that raise the standard of excellence in hospitality.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 17, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Newark Road, Utica, Ohio 43080. Deputies interviewed both parties and separated them for the night. The complainant filled out a statement form on their behalf. The incident was documented and will be forwarded to a prosecutor to review.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Final Round for City Leaf Removal
The first round of leaf pick-up will be complete by the end of day Thursday, November 17, 2022. Crews will then begin a second and final complete pass through the city beginning with main streets. We emphasize that leaves need to be raked to the curb, but not out into the street. Raking leaves into the street results in clogging up storm sewers. Please refrain from parking on the street when leaf pick-up is scheduled for that area. Additionally, DO NOT rake leaves around trees, fire hydrants, sign posts, mailboxes, or close to intersections.
themountvernongrapevine.com
12th Annual Turkey Trot Happening on Thanksgiving Morning in Support of Food for the Hungry!
MOUNT VERNON — The 12th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will take place on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, on the campus of Mount Vernon Nazarene University. WeRunMV will be hosting this event. This event is free—instead of charging for participation, monetary and non-perishable food donations will be collected for Food For The Hungry of Knox County.
Comments / 0