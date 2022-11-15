ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

wbrz.com

Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish.   According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

BRFD investigating vacant house fire ruled to be arson Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into a reported arson at a vacant home that left the building a total loss. The fire claimed a home at 1596 North 44th Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw that the flames were coming from a side window of the empty house. The fire was under control an hour after the original call time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in ATV Crash on LA 960 After Colliding with a Utility Pole

Louisiana Man Dies in ATV Crash on LA 960 After Colliding with a Utility Pole. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal incident on LA 960 north of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish soon after 3:00 p.m. on November 15, 2022. Gregory Paul Kent, 45, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Two BRPD officers honored Thursday after saving more than a dozen people in apartment fire

BATON ROUGE- Two officers were honored after they saved more than a dozen lives in an apartment fire in Scotlandville the morning of Sept. 1, 2020. "We had gotten a call that there was a disturbance, and we needed to go back to the apartment complex to contact the other party involved. That is when we rolled up on the fire that was in a separate apartment," Lt. Larry Walters said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack

BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight

DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

