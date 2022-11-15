Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
kalb.com
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Channel 5 that a person was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in one of the hotel rooms Friday, November 18. The coroner’s office identified the person as 40-year-old Jacob Paul. The cause of death is...
brproud.com
Body found in woods near Prescott Road, deputies investigate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a body found off of Prescott Rd. on Thursday morning. A man’s body was found in a wooded area near Prescott Rd. and Dickens Dr. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was...
wbrz.com
Person found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. The body was discovered late Friday afternoon at an apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. Sources said the investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Fire that Spread to a Relative’s Occupied Home
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Fire that Spread to a Relative’s Occupied Home. Louisiana – On November 17, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office announced the arrest of a Ponchatoula, Louisiana man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home, which spread to the home of a neighboring relative.
29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish. According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
wbrz.com
BRFD investigating vacant house fire ruled to be arson Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into a reported arson at a vacant home that left the building a total loss. The fire claimed a home at 1596 North 44th Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw that the flames were coming from a side window of the empty house. The fire was under control an hour after the original call time.
Car becomes airborne, crashes into roof of Louisiana home, police say
According to Police Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home.
Head-on collision claims lives of both drivers, officials say
KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - Two men are dead after their cars collided in Livingston Parish early Friday morning, Nov. 18. According to the Killian Police Department, a 2001 GMC Sierra and a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV crashed around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge. Chief Tim...
wbrz.com
State Police: Man arrested after deadly crash in Zachary, allegedly rear-ended car at stop light
ZACHARY - A man was arrested Thursday after a deadly crash on US 61 in Zachary last week that left one person dead. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened on Nov. 12 shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
wbrz.com
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
Louisiana Man Dies in ATV Crash on LA 960 After Colliding with a Utility Pole
Louisiana Man Dies in ATV Crash on LA 960 After Colliding with a Utility Pole. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal incident on LA 960 north of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish soon after 3:00 p.m. on November 15, 2022. Gregory Paul Kent, 45, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
wbrz.com
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after minor crash led to road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at another man who was called to help with a crash scene Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at North Boulevard and North Leo Street a little before 4 p.m. Baton Rouge police said they were investigating a...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man arrested; police say he shot at driver after car crash, fled from officers
Baton Rouge police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly shot another driver in a road rage incident and then fled from officers on foot. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was booked into jail on a count of attempted first degree murder after authorities say he shot a 31-year-old man following a car crash in the 4200 block of North Boulevard.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
wbrz.com
Two BRPD officers honored Thursday after saving more than a dozen people in apartment fire
BATON ROUGE- Two officers were honored after they saved more than a dozen lives in an apartment fire in Scotlandville the morning of Sept. 1, 2020. "We had gotten a call that there was a disturbance, and we needed to go back to the apartment complex to contact the other party involved. That is when we rolled up on the fire that was in a separate apartment," Lt. Larry Walters said.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
wbrz.com
Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack
BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight
DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Comments / 1