Migos’ Offset Posts Loving Tribute to Takeoff: ‘My Heart Is Shattered’

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Offset, one-third of Migos , has shared a loving tribute to his former bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

He continued, “Everytime you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever. 4L and after.”

In addition to the note, Offset also shared videos and photos of him and Takeoff (whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball) together.

Over the weekend, Quavo — the third member of Migos and Takeoff’s uncle, although they were just four years apart in age — shared a tribute on Instagram as well.

“I’m proud to be ya uncle,” he wrote. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

Quavo was at the scene when Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed. The two were playing dice at a party outside of a bowling alley at around 2:30 a.m. Officers told KPRC Houston that a crowd of approximately 40 or 50 people was at the scene when the shooting took place. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Takeoff’s memorial service took place in Atlanta on Friday and welcomed friends, fans, family members and music industry peers, including Justin Bieber and Drake, who took to social media last week to pay tribute to Takeoff , writing: “Got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now. rest easy space man.”

Variety

Variety

