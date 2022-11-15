Read full article on original website
American Express and Square Team on New Seller Credit Card
American Express and commerce solutions provider Square have partnered to create a forthcoming credit card that will be designed for Square sellers. The Square Credit Card is to be available to eligible Square Sellers in the United States, with additional details to be announced next year, the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release.
Access Softek Launches Business Banking Solution for Community FIs
Omnichannel digital banking provider Access Softek has launched a new solution designed to enable community banks and credit unions (CUs) to provide services to businesses of all sizes — from sole proprietors to corporates. With the new generation of Access Digital Business Banking, the company’s solution that creates a...
BMO Teams With FISPAN to Simplify Business Banking
BMO has joined forces with FISPAN to offer the bank’s business clients direct access to everyday banking from their enterprise resource planning (ERP) or accounting system. “By integrating payments, reporting, and reconciliation with these systems, clients now have a simpler, more efficient way to perform and manage their business transactions,” the bank said in a news release Thursday (Nov. 17).
SMB Financial Automation Firm BILL Buys Finmark and Aims to Expand
Financial automation software provider BILL announced Wednesday (Nov. 16) that it has completed its acquisition of SMB financial planning company Finmark. BILL first revealed the acquisition agreement on Nov. 3, stating at that time that the move to acquire Finmark came as a way to expand BILL’s SMB planning and cash flow analytics capabilities.
B2B Platform Solv Kenya and Cellulant Offer Payment and Collection Services
Pan-African payments provider Cellulant and B2B digital platform Solv Kenya have partnered to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reconcile, receive and view all their payments in one place and while on the go. With the partnership, SMBs using Solv Kenya’s platform can access Cellulant’s digital payment and collections...
FIs Embrace Biometric Payment Cards To Improve Security, Enhance User Experience
Last month, biometric payment cards that incorporate fingerprint scanners received a significant boost thanks to the publication of new specifications by EMVCo, the global card standards-setting body owned by Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, JCB and UnionPay. Among other things, the new EMV Contactless Kernel Specification is intended to accelerate...
Benzinga
Israeli Canna-Tech Co. Teams Up With Another CPG Business, Here Are The Details
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND announced on Thursday that it has signed a deal for the provision of software services with an Israeli air conditioning company. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will provide Benefit CRM Cloud-Based Software as a Service (SaaS) in special modules that include mobile applications and APIs.
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
crowdfundinsider.com
US Banking Community Members Launch PoC for Regulated Digital Asset Settlement Platform
Members of the U.S. banking community announced the launch of a proof of concept (PoC) project that will “explore the feasibility of an interoperable digital money platform known as the regulated liability network (RLN).”. Using distributed ledger technology, the proposed platform would “create innovation opportunities to improve financial settlements...
Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions
Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
Bankful Looks to Help Unbanked SMBs After Rebrand
Payment service provider Pinwheel is rebranding as Bankful as it shifts from serving smaller businesses to financial institutions of all sizes. According to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) news release, banks can now offer their clients integrations into website builders and eCommerce platforms like Wix. “This rebrand ushers in a fundamentally...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
Flywire Teams With HDFC to Streamline Education Payments
Payments software company Flywire has teamed up with India's HDFC Bank to help students in India pay education fees at institutions around the world. The companies said in a Thursday (Nov. 17) news release that the integration streamlines payments for students and families while also making sure they comply with international translation guidelines.
Fleet Payments Firm AtoB Teams With Casey’s to Offer Fuel Discounts
With fuel costs still high, fleet payments platform AtoB has teamed with convenience retailer Casey’s to offer customers lower fuel costs when they use AtoB’s Visa fleet card. Beginning Wednesday (Nov. 16), AtoB card holders can save seven cents per gallon on all purchases at Casey’s 2,400 stores,...
enewschannels.com
Sales Boomerang Ranked #162 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
(OWINGS MILLS, Md.) — NEWS: Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced that Sales Boomerang ranked No. 162 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Sales Boomerang grew 906.4% from 2018-2021, the period relevant to the 2022 rankings.
False Declines Drop When Merchants and Issuers Show a Little Trust
Card declines are known to blast off during peak shopping seasons, the winter gifting holidays topping the list, and the pernicious problem of false declines is a fixable part of this problem that cost merchants and issuers an estimated $440 billion in 2021. PYMNTS spoke with Jaime Howard, vice president...
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse ‘explosion’ will be driven by B2B, not retail consumers: KPMG partner
The Australian arm of Big Four accounting firm KPMG could soon be holding executive meetings and closing multi-million dollar deals with clients in the metaverse, with the firm now exploring how the revolutionary technology can transform its business model. In a recent interview, KPMG’s James Mabbott, partner in charge at...
US Treasury Promotes Bank-FinTech Partnerships
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a report Wednesday (Nov. 16) encouraging collaboration between banks and FinTechs, provided it is done responsibly. The report finds a number of financial technology companies (FinTechs) competing with banks. It argues that while FinTechs have offered new capabilities, they also create new risks to consumer protection and market integrity. It calls for more oversight of non-bank firms.
FinTech Winter May Lead Banks to Increase Acquisitions
Banks looking to boost their digital capabilities reportedly may be taking a closer look at acquisitions of FinTechs. That’s becoming an attractive play as interest rates are up and valuations are down, Reuters reported Thursday (Nov. 17). The valuations of FinTechs have fallen 70% this year while those of...
Comments / 0