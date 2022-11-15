Read full article on original website
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
It’s Back: You Can Now Tune into Maine and New Hampshire’s Christmas Music Station
Maine and New Hampshire's Official Christmas Music Station is BACK!. It's time to enjoy some holiday cheer, with 94.9 HOM. You kept asking, and now it is finally time. Get ready for your favorite musical gift of the year...WE ARE OFFICIALLY ALL CHRISTMAS THROUGH MONDAY, DECEMBER 26 AT 12AM!. I...
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
Here Are 20 of the Best Places in Maine to Get a Delicious Grilled Cheese
Who doesn't like grilled cheese? I mean honestly, it's warm, gooey, and makes you feel at home, no matter where you are!. There is nothing better when the weather is turning colder then enjoying dishes that make your belly feel comforted. Grilled cheese is the primary comfort food. Maine offers...
WGME
Maine firefighters sound alarm about EV fire dangers, as training lags behind the tech
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WGME) -- As the number of electric vehicles or EVs grow in Maine, so are concerns about the safety of first responders. The technology is advancing faster than most firefighters can train, leading many to sound the alarm about added dangers under the hood that could pose a risk during emergencies.
WMTW
Viewers share pictures as first widespread snow falls across Maine
Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, the first accumulation of the season for many. Maine's Total Coverage viewers were sharing pictures of the snow.
WMTW
Construction commences on Maine's largest solar project
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Construction has commenced on Maine's largest solar project. Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, has successfully completed the financing and commencement of the Three Corners Solar Project in Kennebec County. Upon completion, the $200 million dollar project will be the largest solar project in Maine. It is set to be completed by early 2024.
mainepublic.org
The debate over whether to lift the ban on Sunday hunting in Maine
The question of whether or not to allow hunting on Sundays in Maine has been debated since the practice was banned more than a century ago. Now a lawsuit refers to the new Right to Food amendment to Maine’s Constitution as a reason to lift the ban. We’ll discuss this complicated issue, and hear some of the reasons for and against the Sunday hunting ban.
WMTW
Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages
Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
Former News Center Maine Anchor Cindy Williams Was a Miss USA Contestant
Cindy Williams retired from the anchor desk of News Center Maine in 2021, but did you know that a few years before she started her career in Portland, she almost won the Miss USA pageant?. In 1990, The "dream team" of Pat Callaghan, Cindy Williams, Bruce Glasier and Joe Cupo...
CLEAR SKIES: Leonid Meteor Shower Visible Over Maine Tonight
It looks to be a good night to skywatch. There will be quite the light show in the late-night sky. The 2022 Leonid Meteor Shower will peak overnight on November 17, into the early morning hours of the 18. According to EarthSky.org, viewing the meteor shower will be best from late evening until moonrise at 12:14 A.M. About 10-15 meteors per hour are expected.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
mainepublic.org
Maine geologists discover potentially valuable deposit of critical minerals near Presque Isle
A team of federal, state and University of Maine geologists says it has found a rare deposit of potentially valuable minerals on part of Pennington Mountain in Aroostook County. These elements are on a list of several dozen critical minerals that federal officials say are important for manufacturing electronics and...
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
wabi.tv
Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses. They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding...
