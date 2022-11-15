ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Former U.S. President Trump to make statement on Friday evening

(Reuters) – Donald Trump said he will make a statement at 2030 ET on Friday (0130GMT) after the U.S. Justice Department named a special counsel to oversee its investigations into the former president’s handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (Reporting by Katharine...
Ukraine will probably get access to blast site, says Polish official

WARSAW (Reuters) – Ukraine is likely to get access to the site in southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, the Polish president’s top foreign policy advisor said on Thursday, after Kyiv demanded access to the scene of the blast. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday...
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic

(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to lead U.S. House Democrats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmaker Hakeem Jeffries launched a bid on Friday to become Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, a day after the chamber’s speaker, Nancy Pelosi, announced that she was stepping down from her party leadership role. Jeffries announced his bid in a letter released...
U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala’s mining sector

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement. The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway’s mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
U.S. opens antitrust probe into Ticketmaster -New York Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster’s owner, Live Nation Entertainment, the New York Times reported on Friday after the company’s sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets this week overwhelmed its website. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel 100 attacks in Donetsk region

(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region, with no letup in the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. “Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region … there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023

DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
Russia hits energy infrastructure, ‘military targets’ in Ukraine -Russian media

(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported. It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit. (This story has been corrected to fix lede paragraph to say “on Thursday”...
EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation. Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38% of the global population and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict – paper

MILAN (Reuters) – Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa. Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv...
U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico

(Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor...
Polish president says missile that hit village was probably ‘old’ S-300 rocket

WARSAW (Reuters) – The missile that caused an explosion in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border was probably an S-300, the Polish president said on Wednesday. “From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side,” Andrzej Duda said. “It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense.”

