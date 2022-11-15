Read full article on original website
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to lead U.S. House Democrats
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmaker Hakeem Jeffries launched a bid on Friday to become Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, a day after the chamber’s speaker, Nancy Pelosi, announced that she was stepping down from her party leadership role. Jeffries announced his bid in a letter released...
U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico
(Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor...
Russia hits energy infrastructure, ‘military targets’ in Ukraine -Russian media
(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported. It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit. (This story has been corrected to fix lede paragraph to say “on Thursday”...
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
U.S. Treasury’s Yellen: more effective oversight needed for crypto markets
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The recent failure of a major cryptocurrency exchange and its impact on holders and investors of crypto assets demonstrate the need for more effective oversight of crypto markets, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. Treasury and othe regulators identified risks in crypto markets over...
U.S. Justice Department appoints special prosecutor for Trump probes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to handle its investigations into former President Donald Trump, a senior Justice Department official said on Friday. The special prosecutor will oversee both the investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents, and the probe into attempts...
Ukraine’s president says Ukrainian missile did not cause blast in Poland – agency
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. “I have no doubt that it was not our missile,” he...
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict – paper
MILAN (Reuters) – Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa. Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch...
Former U.S. President Trump to make statement on Friday evening
(Reuters) – Donald Trump said he will make a statement at 2030 ET on Friday (0130GMT) after the U.S. Justice Department named a special counsel to oversee its investigations into the former president’s handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (Reporting by Katharine...
Ukraine will probably get access to blast site, says Polish official
WARSAW (Reuters) – Ukraine is likely to get access to the site in southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, the Polish president’s top foreign policy advisor said on Thursday, after Kyiv demanded access to the scene of the blast. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv power shortages ‘critical’ amid blackouts across Ukraine
Up to 40% of population facing hours-long outages after Russian attacks on infrastructure as freezing temperatures put additional strain on electricity grid
White House asks Twitter how it protects Americans’ online data – CNN reporter
(Reuters) – The White House has called on Elon Musk’s Twitter to explain how it is protecting “the safety of Americans’ online data”, tweeted a CNN reporter on Friday. Twitter and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by...
U.S. opens antitrust probe into Ticketmaster -New York Times
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster’s owner, Live Nation Entertainment, the New York Times reported on Friday after the company’s sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets this week overwhelmed its website. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)
World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table
The three major summits of world leaders that took place across Asia in the past week have made one thing clear: Vladimir Putin is now sidelined on the world stage.
U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala’s mining sector
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement. The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway’s mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel 100 attacks in Donetsk region
(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region, with no letup in the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. “Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region … there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
Brazil markets slump on incoming government budget proposal, Lula’s remarks
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets slumped on Thursday after the incoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed exempting some 175 billion reais ($32 billion) from the spending cap on next year’s budget to pay for welfare programs. The drop came as Lula earlier in the day...
