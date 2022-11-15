Read full article on original website
Evolutionary mystery of harmonious flower meadow may be solved
Amid the heights of a mountain range in southwestern China, thousands of different species of rhododendrons mysteriously live together in harmony, without fighting as they do in other areas for the pollinators that are crucial to their continued survival.
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Farm and Dairy
How to spot the differences between ladybugs and Asian lady beetles
Before the early 1990s hundreds of species of native lady beetles or ladybugs dominated North America. Now these natural populations are declining due to competition from an invasive species. There are a couple theories on how Asian lady beetles made it to North America, but it’s unclear how they established...
vinlove.net
The profession is only enlisted at night, the income is higher than rice farming
Many farmers in Ha Tinh take advantage of the night to go to the fields to catch crabs. Side work but brings a much higher income source than rice farming. In the days of October and November, when the rice has been harvested, many people in Cam Xuyen and Thach Ha districts, Ha Tinh province, invite each other to the fields to catch crabs. Crabs often come out of their burrows at night to forage. As the sun went down, crab hunters began to gear up for the practice. To catch crabs, workers need to equip with a lamp, gloves, boots, and a bucket to store.
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
Spot a Wooly Worm Caterpillar In Indiana? Here is What Their Colors Mean for the Winter
Have you spotted a wooly worm recently? Did you know its colors can predict the type of winter we will have?. Before we had little computers in our pockets that could tell us the weather forecast humans used nature to predict the weather. AllThingsNature.Org has this to say about weather lore:
November's Beaver Blood Moon Is Also a Total Lunar Eclipse: How to Watch
Looks like Taylor Swift put out the lyric “And I'm not even sorry, nights are so starry/Blood moonlit/It must be counterfeit” just in time for the Beaver Blood Moon, which is the full moon for November 2022. This moon also happens to be a total lunar eclipse — and one that you can witness with your naked eyes.
TikToker has discovered his bones are black - Here's why
Your bones may be black, and you may not be aware of it. Because that's exactly what happened to Tiktoker called "archiebeshort." Thanks to Archie, now we know this rare condition. As reported by IFLScience, TikToker shared his dentist experience with his followers, where he learned he had black bones.
earth.com
How do lianas impact forests around the world?
Lianas are long-stemmed, woody vines that have their roots in the ground but use the trunks and branches of trees to climb their way up towards the canopy in order to reach sunlight. The term “liana” applies more to this type of lifestyle than to any specific family of plants, as lianas come from a variety of different taxonomic groups. They are found in tropical forests all over the world.
Climate change means farmers in West Africa need more ways to combat pests
The link between climate change and the spread of crop pests has been established by research and evidence. Farmers are noticing the link themselves, alongside higher temperatures and greater variability in rainfall. All these changes are having an impact on harvests across Africa. Changing conditions sometimes allow insects and diseases...
From science experiment to saving the bees
In high school, Raina Jain started working on a project to help save bees. Just four years later, her invention is gaining attention in beekeeping communities worldwide.
Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
When landscapes come alive: 'New weird' stories speculate about the eerie natural world in a climate crisis
Extreme weather events have risen globally. In 2022, parts of the world, such as India, Pakistan and England witnessed heatwaves that killed many people. The effects of extreme weather like drought, famine and floods are harming the world’s most vulnerable people, including in the Global South in disproportionate ways. Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. These are now described as unprecedented and expected to grow. Humans exploit the natural world and its resources, and the consequences are evident in climate change. While people have been able to control resource extraction in our global capitalist economy, extreme weather...
Yes, There Are Glaciers in Africa — Though They May Soon Disappear
Many tend to associate glaciers with the Arctic and Alaska, however, there are actually glaciers all over the world. In fact, a UN report recently came to light, stating that because of rising temperatures and climate change, glaciers in Africa may soon cease to exist. This report is indicative of...
Bees can sense a flower’s electric field—unless fertilizer messes with the buzz
Pollinators, like this bumblebee (Bombus terrestris), can detect all kinds of sensory cues from flowers. Deposit PhotosBumblebees are really good at picking up on cues from flowers, even electrical signals.
This Is Why Songbirds Cover Themselves in Ants
Cardinals are more photogenic when not covered in insects.Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash. No creature in nature exists in a vacuum. We humans like to believe that we are the masters of making use of nature, including other creatures, for our own benefit, but it’s not the case.
On the Bright Side, Climate Change Is Creating More Rainbows
Climate change is making our planet uglier in every sense of the word — it's depleting coral reefs, killing rainforests, and reducing biodiversity. However, it could be making the sky (slightly) more colorful. A new study has found that climate change could lead to more rainbows. While this certainly...
Human Composting Can Actually Be More Affordable Than a Traditional Burial — Here's the Price Breakdown
As human composting becomes legal in more states across the U.S., more and more facilities are opening to offer the service as an alternative to traditional burial and cremation. With the process on the rise, you might be wondering, how much is human composting? Is this end-of-life process more expensive than a typical funeral?
