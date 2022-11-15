Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest: Russia accuses Zelensky’s forces of executing 10 prisoners of war
Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of executing at least 10 Russian prisoners of war after a video circulating on social media purported to show their deaths.The Russian defence ministry cited the video which showed at least 10 unidentified bodies, some lying facedown, to accuse Ukraine of committing a war crime.“This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime,” the defence ministry said.There was no immediate response from Kyiv, which has previously vowed to investigate any alleged abuses by its forces.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could face a “complete shutdown” as almost half of...
Brazil’s Lula says UN Security Council needs to change
(Reuters) – Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that the United Nations Security Council needs to change, with the need to have more members representing all the continents. “The UN Security Council needs to change, it needs to have more people representing all continents, and...
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel 100 attacks in Donetsk region
(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region, with no letup in the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. “Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region … there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Ukraine welcomes MH17 verdict, wants those who ordered attack to face trial
KYIV (Reuters) -Kyiv welcomed the murder convictions handed out by a Dutch court on Thursday to three men for their role in the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, but said those who ordered the attack must face trial. The court in The Hague issued the sentences...
Ukraine controls 1% of Luhansk region – Russian-installed official
(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces control around 1% of territory in the eastern region of Luhansk, the RIA Novosti news agency cited the Russian-installed head of the area as saying on Thursday. The Moscow-backed administrator Leonid Pasechnik said Ukraine controlled the village of Belogorovka and two other settlements in the...
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages, with a soaring cost of living across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to war in Ukraine as the backdrop. French President Emmanuel...
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict – paper
MILAN (Reuters) – Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa. Asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv...
States can’t hide behind EU on climate change – German foreign minister
BERLIN (Reuters) – Countries cannot hide behind the European Union when it comes to combating climate change, Germany’s foreign minister said on Friday, as negotiations for a final deal at the COP27 climate summit went into extra time. This year’s conference has been dominated by the issue of...
Polish president says missile that hit village was probably ‘old’ S-300 rocket
WARSAW (Reuters) – The missile that caused an explosion in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border was probably an S-300, the Polish president said on Wednesday. “From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side,” Andrzej Duda said. “It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense.”
Eighty countries sign declaration to curb bombing in urban areas
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Eighty countries including the United States, Britain and France signed a declaration in Dublin on Friday pledging to refrain from urban bombing, the first time states have agreed to curb the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The international agreement is the product of more...
Ukraine will probably get access to blast site, says Polish official
WARSAW (Reuters) – Ukraine is likely to get access to the site in southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, the Polish president’s top foreign policy advisor said on Thursday, after Kyiv demanded access to the scene of the blast. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday...
Russia hits energy infrastructure, ‘military targets’ in Ukraine -Russian media
(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported. It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit. (This story has been corrected to fix lede paragraph to say “on Thursday”...
Russia accuses Ukraine of executing more than 10 POWs
(Reuters) -Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war, accusing Kyiv of carrying out war crimes that Moscow said the West ignores. The ministry cited video circulating on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners...
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
Dutch court convicts three men for MH17 downing and acquits one
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three suspects of murder for their role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 and acquitted one. The convicted men, two Russian former intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader, were found guilty of downing...
IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening
LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening. “It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth...
Myanmar junta says was no bargaining with other countries before freeing foreigners
(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military on Friday said it did not engage in political bargaining with other countries before releasing four foreign prisoners among nearly 6,000 in an amnesty this week. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun was speaking at a regular briefing, a day after Australian economist Sean...
U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico
(Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor...
