Arlington, TX

Related
Narcity USA

There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree

If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Southlake Style

Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!

A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
GRAPEVINE, TX
tcu360.com

Get to the airport for only $2.50

With Thanksgiving break approaching, students who are headed out of town by plane might want to consider taking the train to the airport. TEXrail to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is a bargain compared to rideshare options or extended airport parking. A one-way train ticket is only $2.50, while ridesharing charges can range between $50 – $100, not including tip.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past

There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining

6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Breaks Ground on Fort Worth Location

Continuing to be an economic driver as it expands across Texas, H-E-B has officially started construction on a H-E-B Alliance store in north Tarrant County. Set to open in late spring 2024, the new store will be located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive on the northern edge of Fort Worth. H-E-B Alliance will join the company’s two Central Market locations in Tarrant County.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
travelawaits.com

8 Unique Fort Worth Restaurant Experiences Created By Renowned Chef Tim Love

Chef Tim Love wears a giant hat in Fort Worth, Texas. The award-winning chef owns an impressive list of restaurants in Fort Worth, and he is also an author, boutique hotelier, and co-host of CNBC’s Restaurant Startup. You’ll see Chef Love on national television shows like Iron Chef America, Top Shelf Masters, Good Morning America, and The Today Show. His philanthropic pursuits include Burgers 4 Babies, founded in 2010, which benefits the NICU Helping Hands organization.
FORT WORTH, TX

