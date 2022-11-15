Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree
If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
Warm Cookie Delivery Company Opening Arlington Spot
Tiff’s Treats could open this DFW location in spring of 2023.
Mexican Restaurant in Texas Transforms to Christmas Restaurant and It’s Awesome
There's a restaurant in Texas that goes all out when decorating for Christmas and it's awesome. I'm not talking about decorations randomly placed in different places. I'm talking about an explosion of Christmas spirit that would make the Grinch himself feel good about the holiday. Campo Verde Restaurant is an...
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
Southlake Style
Don't Miss This Newly Listed Grapevine Property!
A rare find... 9 acres and a one-owner, custom-built, one-story home in Grapevine. As you drive up the winding, stamped & stained driveway you will feel like you are in the country, though you are minutes from restaurants, stores & freeway access. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space (granite), Viking stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, gas range oven & warming drawer, island, & pantry. A focal point of the kitchen is the gas stove surrounded with Austin stone & tile. Private master suite with a sitting area & stone fireplace & windows that look out to the pool & the landscaped backyard. Construction includes 2x6 walls. There is a well for watering the grass. The roof was replaced in 2019. 2 HVAC units were replaced in 2017. The property is divided into 2 plats. The home is on 5.2 acres, the other plat is 3.71 acres & part of that land is in the 100-year floodplain, see docs in the Transaction Desk. The seller would like to sell both plats together.
keranews.org
This pedestrian bridge has been a common sight in Arlington for 40 years. Why is it being torn down?
The bridge connected the hospital to an employee parking lot. However, the hospital system's construction of a parking garage diminished the need for it, hospital President Blake Kretz said in a statement. "While the pedestrian bridge has been a common sight for more than 40 years for travelers on W....
KDAF
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
tcu360.com
Get to the airport for only $2.50
With Thanksgiving break approaching, students who are headed out of town by plane might want to consider taking the train to the airport. TEXrail to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is a bargain compared to rideshare options or extended airport parking. A one-way train ticket is only $2.50, while ridesharing charges can range between $50 – $100, not including tip.
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
CandysDirt.com
Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past
There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
This Fort Worth speakeasy is hidden behind an inconspicuous bodega
So, speakeasies are not really a secret anymore. In fact, this new bar concept is all the rage these days.
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Breaks Ground on Fort Worth Location
Continuing to be an economic driver as it expands across Texas, H-E-B has officially started construction on a H-E-B Alliance store in north Tarrant County. Set to open in late spring 2024, the new store will be located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive on the northern edge of Fort Worth. H-E-B Alliance will join the company’s two Central Market locations in Tarrant County.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
Construction for Resia apartment complex in Fort Worth delayed
Resia is planning to construct a 470-unit apartment complex in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Resia) The construction of a planned multifamily development in Fort Worth has been pushed back due to design changes. Resia, headquartered in Miami, Florida, plans to construct a $45 million apartment complex at...
WFAA
DFW weather: Hour-by-hour snow flurry forecast
Greg Fields is tracking the latest snow forecast. We won't see much, but it will be cold with a chance of precipitation.
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Fort Worth Restaurant Experiences Created By Renowned Chef Tim Love
Chef Tim Love wears a giant hat in Fort Worth, Texas. The award-winning chef owns an impressive list of restaurants in Fort Worth, and he is also an author, boutique hotelier, and co-host of CNBC’s Restaurant Startup. You’ll see Chef Love on national television shows like Iron Chef America, Top Shelf Masters, Good Morning America, and The Today Show. His philanthropic pursuits include Burgers 4 Babies, founded in 2010, which benefits the NICU Helping Hands organization.
