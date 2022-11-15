Shadrack’s drive through Christmas WShadrack’s wild Christmas Wonderland is an extravagant lights display that you can drive through. This lights display is also synchronized to music to truly add that holly to your jolly. Everywhere you look is perfectly synchronized to the music on your radio, featuring a 50’ RGB tree of lights and a state of the art 300′ drive-through, color changing tunnel. These custom-built light displays come to life right before your eyes, and all from the comfort of your car. Simply drive up, tune in, and let the Christmas Spirit take you away. Nestled into this journey through light is Santa’s Village where you can enjoy a whole host of festive activities.

WIMAUMA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO