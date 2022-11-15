ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

thatssotampa.com

Shadrack’s drive through Christmas Wonderland offers one mile of dazzling lights

Shadrack’s drive through Christmas WShadrack’s wild Christmas Wonderland is an extravagant lights display that you can drive through. This lights display is also synchronized to music to truly add that holly to your jolly. Everywhere you look is perfectly synchronized to the music on your radio, featuring a 50’ RGB tree of lights and a state of the art 300′ drive-through, color changing tunnel. These custom-built light displays come to life right before your eyes, and all from the comfort of your car. Simply drive up, tune in, and let the Christmas Spirit take you away. Nestled into this journey through light is Santa’s Village where you can enjoy a whole host of festive activities.
WIMAUMA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Michelin-starred chef opens new glizzy shop, JoDog Craft Hot Dogs, at Sparkman Wharf

2022 is the year of the glizzy, aka hot dogs. The simple backyard BBQ, ballpark treat has delighted diners of all palettes for decades, and now a Michelin-starred chef is bringing their own version of the hot dog to downtown Tampa. JoDog Craft Hot Dogs, a new quick service restaurant, features elevated twists on the classic American hot dog by Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori and Millennium Restaurant Group.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Busch Gardens Announces Lineup For Food & Wine Festival Shows

There’s a lot going on at Busch Gardens right now! Iron Gwazi is an award winning rollercoaster, they’re building a new ride, and Christmas Town is back. To celebrate the holiday’s, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Black Friday deals on their annual passes. You can get $30 off a bronze, $35 off a silver and $40 off a gold annual pass until November 25.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

More than 300 turtle nests observed on Bay Area beaches in last 200 days

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Researchers at Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the 2022 sea turtle nesting period was a great one on beaches near Tampa Bay. Biologists observed more than 300 sea turtle nests during a 200-day period, along 21 miles of beaches in Pinellas County, the aquarium said. CMA said loggerhead sea turtle nests are the most common in the area.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Celebrates Store Grand Opening In Lutz, FL

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Nov. 17 at Livingston Marketplace in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store has departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store features café seating and also has an adjacent Publix Liquors.
LUTZ, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

What to Do This Weekend | November 18-20

Hot Tub & Spa Expo | RP Funding Center | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (continues on Saturday and Sunday) Florida Southern Volleyball NCAA South Region Championship vs. Lynn University | Bob Martinez Athletics Center, University of Tampa | 2:30 p.m. Salvation Army Kettle Kick Off | Lakeside Village...
LAKELAND, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?

Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
TAMPA, FL

