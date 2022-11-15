Read full article on original website
Related
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Grew Up Irish-Catholic and Still Goes to Church: ‘I Just Believe in Being Spiritual and Having Faith’
'Blue Bloods' star Bridget Moynahan has more in common with her character, Erin Reagan, than many fans might know.
WFMZ-TV Online
How ‘Disenchanted’ Threads Disney Easter Eggs Throughout Original Fairytale
Disenchanted is one big mashup of Disney Easter eggs. The long-awaited Enchanted sequel debuted Friday, November 18, on Disney+, with the original cast returning to tell an all-new story in a familiar world. And there are simply too many references to Disney animated classics to count, but we’ll take our best shot at detailing the big ones.
David Arquette Talks ‘Anti-Woke’ Role in Dakota Pipeline Movie ‘On Sacred Ground’ [Exclusive]
Actor David Arquette discussed his role of big oil executive Elliot James in the film 'On Sacred Ground' which recounts the early days of the Standing Rock protests.
TV tonight: enter the twisted world of the 1989 Miss Mexico pageant
Expect much more than tiaras and tantrums in BBC Four drama, Señorita 89. Plus: it’s Blackpool week on Strictly. Here’s what to watch this evening
Comments / 0