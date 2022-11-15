Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
France’s Digital Virgo to list in U.S. in $513 million SPAC deal
(Reuters) – Digital Virgo said on Thursday it would list in the United States in a blank-check deal that values the French mobile payments platform at $513 million, including debt. The Lyon-based company operates in more than 40 countries and offers 2 billion-plus users a single platform to pay...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
104.1 WIKY
Wells Fargo starts small-dollar loans amid overdraft scrutiny
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co introduced small-dollar loans to customers online, the bank said Wednesday, as overdraft fees draw greater scrutiny in the United States. The loans are for $250 or $500 with a flat fee of $12 or $20, respectively, to eligible customers, the bank...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $3,200 one-time payments sent out after deadline passes
About 9 to 10 million taxpayers will begin receiving COVID-19 stimulus payments worth up to $3,200 on Wednesday. Low-income U.S. citizens are receiving these payments thanks to funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. Eligible taxpayers needed to file simplified tax returns by the deadline, which was Tuesday.
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
104.1 WIKY
Law firm Sidley warns clients about rules that may hinder activists
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Law firm Sidley on Friday stepped into the debate over how aggressively corporations should defend themselves against activist investors by warning clients against making it unduly difficult for shareholders to nominate directors. The firm, which defended Hasbro Inc, US Foods Holding Corp and others against...
104.1 WIKY
Lufthansa still interested in buying into ITA Airways
BERLIN (Reuters) – Lufthansa is still interested in buying into state-controlled Italian carrier ITA Airways, a spokesman said on Friday, despite reports that its original partner in the mooted deal had pulled out. The spokesman declined to comment on reports that it had entered ITA’s so-called data room to...
104.1 WIKY
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.
104.1 WIKY
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days. The text, which builds on earlier less formal iterations, did not set...
104.1 WIKY
Indian food delivery firm Zomato’s co-founder resigns
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Zomato Ltd said on Friday its co-founder, Mohit Gupta, had resigned after about five years at the food aggregator. Gupta is credited with building Zomato’s food delivery operations from scratch and was the segment’s chief executive before being elevated to co-founder in May 2020.
104.1 WIKY
Hasbro looks to sell part of eOne TV production business
(Reuters) -Hasbro Inc said on Thursday it is looking to sell part of its eOne production unit, which makes TV shows including “Yellowjackets” and “The Rookie”, as the toymaker looks to streamline its business and focus on core brands. The company bought eOne, maker the popular...
104.1 WIKY
Fitch downgrades Mexico’s Unifin to ‘D’ on bankruptcy proceedings
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Mexican leasing firm Unifin Financiera’s long and short-term local and foreign currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to ‘D’ from ‘RD’ due to the firm’s announced restructuring process. “The downgrades reflect that a bankruptcy proceeding is ongoing,...
104.1 WIKY
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
104.1 WIKY
Boeing sees strong demand for air cargo through 2041
(Reuters) – Boeing Co said on Friday that the planemaker expects air cargo traffic to increase two-fold over the next 20 years, with the world’s freighter fleet expanding by more than 60%. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
104.1 WIKY
China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues. Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number...
104.1 WIKY
UK retail sales recover only partially in October
LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power. Retail sales volumes rose in October by 0.6% month-on-month, following a 1.5% drop in...
104.1 WIKY
EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
104.1 WIKY
Zara union calls Black Friday strike in fashion group’s home town
MADRID (Reuters) – A union group representing shop assistants at fashion retailer Zara has called a two-day strike over pay next week in the 44 stores in the company’s home town of A Coruna in northern Spain, a union leader said on Thursday. The strike, called by regional...
Comments / 0