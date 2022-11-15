Kristen Bell apparently came precariously close to ending up with John Stamos instead of Dax Shepard

Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’
“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
Ryan Reynolds Admits Life Is 'Gonna Be Nuts' Once Blake Lively Gives Birth To Their Fourth Child
Mom and Dad's night out! On Thursday, November 17, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dressed to the nines for the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles, where the Deadpool star received a special honor.The actress, who's pregnant with their fourth child, stunned as usual in a sequined Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2022 Dress while the man of the hour wore a velvet ensemble by the same designer.Reynolds, 46, added an adorable touch by donning a bracelet made by their three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Also joining the pair at the event was his mom,...
Matthew Perry Admits He Dumped '90s Girlfriend Julia Roberts Because He Would 'Never Be Enough' For Her
A walk down memory lane. Matthew Perry is looking back on his relationship with '90s girlfriend Julia Roberts, admitting he broke up with the actress because he felt he would never be enough for her. The Friends alum got candid in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible...
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Christina Applegate says she walks with a cane and gained 40 pounds since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she can't control if it affects the final season of 'Dead To Me'
Christina Applegate says she won't be watching the final season of 'Dead To Me' because reminders of her multiple sclerosis are too painful.
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Michael J. Fox reveals he has suffered multiple broken bones over the past year: 'It's been a struggle'
Michael J. Fox reflected on his health struggles over the past year, during which he also mourned the loss of his beloved mother Phyllis. The actor said that he has broken multiple bones.
John Legend: I Wasn’t A Good Partner To Chrissy
John Legend admitted that he “wasn’t a great partner” to Chrissy Teigen at the beginning of their relationship.
Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire
From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
‘Dead to Me’ Actress Christina Applegate’s Net Worth Will Leave You 6 Feet Under! How She Makes Money
Cashing in! Christina Applegate is one of the most recognizable actresses in the industry today thanks to her many roles on television and in film over the last four decades. So, it shouldn’t...
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”. “I think it makes a...
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe
The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
