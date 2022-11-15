ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic

(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Dutch court confirms that MH 17 was shot down by Russian-made missile

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile fired from a field in eastern Ukraine, the Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of the plane said on Thursday. “The court is of the opinion that MH17...
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russia hits energy infrastructure, ‘military targets’ in Ukraine -Russian media

(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Friday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported. It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit. (This story has been corrected to fix lede paragraph to say “on Thursday”...
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel 100 attacks in Donetsk region

(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region, with no letup in the fighting, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. “Very fierce fighting is continuing in Donetsk region … there is no letup in the fighting. There has been no lull,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Ukraine controls 1% of Luhansk region – Russian-installed official

(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces control around 1% of territory in the eastern region of Luhansk, the RIA Novosti news agency cited the Russian-installed head of the area as saying on Thursday. The Moscow-backed administrator Leonid Pasechnik said Ukraine controlled the village of Belogorovka and two other settlements in the...
Russia accuses Ukraine of executing more than 10 POWs

(Reuters) -Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war, accusing Kyiv of carrying out war crimes that Moscow said the West ignores. The ministry cited video circulating on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian prisoners...
Nine die, one missing in apartment block collapse in Russia’s far east

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Nine people have been found dead in the rubble of a five-storey apartment block that partially collapsed on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin, the regional governor said on Saturday, and emergency services were searching for one still missing. Russian news agencies said the collapse appeared...
Polish president says missile that hit village was probably ‘old’ S-300 rocket

WARSAW (Reuters) – The missile that caused an explosion in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border was probably an S-300, the Polish president said on Wednesday. “From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side,” Andrzej Duda said. “It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense.”
Ukraine will probably get access to blast site, says Polish official

WARSAW (Reuters) – Ukraine is likely to get access to the site in southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, the Polish president’s top foreign policy advisor said on Thursday, after Kyiv demanded access to the scene of the blast. Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday...
The Independent

Raab’s ‘refusal to speak to time waster staff led to Afghanistan evacuation delays’

Dominic Raab's refusal to speak to Foreign Office staff he considered "time-wasters" allegedly led to delays during the Afghanistan evacuation. The then-foreign secretary has previously been heavily criticised for his role in the drive to get people out of the country as the Taliban moved in. Earlier this week it was announced that the embattled deputy prime minister is to be investigated after two formal complaints were made against his alleged behaviour. The complaints are about his time at the Foreign Office and his first stint at the Ministry of Justice, where he was reinstalled as Secretary of State...

