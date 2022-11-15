ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

News 8 WROC

Detention hearing for suspect in Rochester gang violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington appeared in federal court on Friday for a detention hearing. Washington is facing weapons charges and drug trafficking charges, and is accused of leading a major drug-scale operation in Rochester. Police allege the drug operation has direct ties to the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, and injury of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brighton Police ID pedestrian killed on Winton Road

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton Police have identified the person who was killed while walking near Winton Road and French Road in Brighton on Thursday night. Police say witnesses reported that George Havens, 26, of Rochester was in the road at the time he was struck. Authorities responded around 7...
BRIGHTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Off-duty cop shoots 2 women, kills herself in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - An off-duty police officer in western New York shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Would a ‘dangerousness standard’ help reduce gun violence?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Would keeping suspected shooters locked up while they await trial keep our streets safer – or infringe on their constitutional rights?. It’s a debate that seems to have divided many in the Rochester community. Some city leaders say a dangerousness standard has to be...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: What is it like to be a child in the city right now?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Darien Pabon dreams of being a professional soccer player. “I like offense, but I’m really good at defense,” he said. But as a 13-year-old in Rochester, he has to deal with a level of gun violence that most children don’t have to deal with. He was on North Clinton Avenue and heard the gunshots when a 3-year-old was shot in September.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
iheart.com

Alleged Serial Rochester Rapist Arrested

A Rochester man has been charged in at least 5 separate rapes or attempted rapes near Park Avenue since May. Police say the probe into 26-year-old Hayden Cypressi began after he attempted to rape a woman near Park Avenue and Culver Road on October 29th. Cypressi was then linked to...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

UPDATE: Greece Police Officer Accused in Murder-Suicide

UPDATE: Rochester police have released the names of the women killed in a murder-suicide last night in the Edgerton neighborhood. Police say it happened during a domestic altercation. Investigators say Greece Police Officer Tiffani Gatson opened fire and killed Angely Solis, wounded another woman, then killed herself. Police are withholding...
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Greece police officer involved in murder/suicide

UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has identified the 27-year-old woman as Angely Solis, and the 29-year-old woman as Greece Police Department member Tiffani Gaston. The RPD also said the woman taken to Strong Memorial Hospital is continuing to recover and is not being named at this time. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A murder/suicide […]
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

GPO did not use her service weapon to shoot two women and herself

UPDATE: NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into the death of Angely Solis. RPD officers recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun at the scene, which they determined was not Gatson’s service weapon. UPDATE: Rochester Police say that 29-year-old Tiffani Gatson,...
GREECE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries

COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
SENECA COUNTY, NY

