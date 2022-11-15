ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
U.S. Justice Department appoints special prosecutor for Trump probes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to handle its investigations into former President Donald Trump, a senior Justice Department official said on Friday. The special prosecutor will oversee both the investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents, and the probe into attempts...
Former U.S. President Trump to make statement on Friday evening

(Reuters) – Donald Trump said he will make a statement at 2030 ET on Friday (0130GMT) after the U.S. Justice Department named a special counsel to oversee its investigations into the former president’s handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (Reporting by Katharine...
U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico

(Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor...
U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala’s mining sector

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement. The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway’s mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
German employment agency sees no insolvency wave in 2023 – WirtschaftsWoche

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal employment agency does not expect a wave of insolvencies in 2023, with moderate insolvency benefit expenditure, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday. The agency expects to spend 900 million euros ($929.97 million) next year on wage and salary payments to employees whose companies...

