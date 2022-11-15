Read full article on original website
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
U.S. Justice Department appoints special prosecutor for Trump probes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to handle its investigations into former President Donald Trump, a senior Justice Department official said on Friday. The special prosecutor will oversee both the investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents, and the probe into attempts...
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Ivanka Trump breaks silence after skipping father's presidential campaign announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'
Ivanka Trump is distancing herself from politics after her father announced a 2024 presidential bid. Trump's eldest daughter said she'll be prioritizing her children and private life over his campaign. "I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka, who was an advisor during his first term, said. After...
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump announced that she doesn't plan to be involved in her father's campaign for president in 2024. CNN's Kate Bennett has more.
Naomi Biden Urged Her Grandfather to Run Against Trump. Now She’s Getting Married at the White House
The President—or “Pop” as his grandkids call him—will attend his granddaughter’s wedding during a surge of optimism in his inner circle.
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
Former U.S. President Trump to make statement on Friday evening
(Reuters) – Donald Trump said he will make a statement at 2030 ET on Friday (0130GMT) after the U.S. Justice Department named a special counsel to oversee its investigations into the former president’s handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. (Reporting by Katharine...
U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico
(Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor...
U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala’s mining sector
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement. The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway’s mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
White House asks Twitter how it protects Americans’ online data – CNN reporter
(Reuters) – The White House has called on Elon Musk’s Twitter to explain how it is protecting “the safety of Americans’ online data”, tweeted a CNN reporter on Friday. Twitter and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by...
German employment agency sees no insolvency wave in 2023 – WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal employment agency does not expect a wave of insolvencies in 2023, with moderate insolvency benefit expenditure, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday. The agency expects to spend 900 million euros ($929.97 million) next year on wage and salary payments to employees whose companies...
