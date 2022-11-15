ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Make Friends With Your House Spirit

By Diana Logan
Lots of cultures have a concept of household spirits, and you can honor yours in a variety of ways. You can leave it offerings, build an altar, or even just talk to the genius loci of the place you call home. Yes—just like plants, apparently homes like to be talked to, as well. In this video, a woman explains how houses have spirits of their own, and they like a little attention.

“Talk to your house. It is believed that homes are sentient beings with their own consciousness.” She goes on to talk about how witches’ homes in stories feel like they are alive, because witches know the power of house spirits.

This idea is very intriguing, and pretty easy to implement. No special ingredients, no arcane rituals. Just a simple greeting.

“Houses are homes, not only to people and pets, but also to deities and spirits.” In this way, houses that have been forgotten, neglected, or even mistreated might be full of negative energy and will actually be unhealthy or unlucky to the people who live there.

Some tips on making friends with your house spirit:

1) When you enter the house or leave, say hello or goodbye.

2) When you come home to find your house and possessions safe, say thank you.

3) Ask your house for advice on household matters, and see what kind of signs or messages you might receive (even in dreams).

This kind of respect for the home is popular in many cultures. I’ll surely be giving it a try.

