Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
WDBJ7.com
Man who committed Lynchburg robbery as teen is found guilty
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who robbed four people in a car when he was a teenager has been convicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court. Keyon Da’Monta Petty, now 18, was convicted by a Lynchburg jury of three counts of Robbery by Use or Display of a Firearm, three counts of Use of a Firearm During a Felony, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Criminal Street Gang Participation. Petty was 17 years old at the time of the robbery and was tried as an adult.
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
— UPDATE 11/18 1:32 p.m.: The Lynchburg Police Department has made a correction to an earlier update. The car they believe may have been involved in the incident has a license plate of 2TLW69 and is from Massachusetts and not Maryland as previously reported by police. — UPDATE 11/17 11:20 p.m.:...
WAVY News 10
Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WHSV
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
WSLS
Two dead after crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
WDBJ7.com
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
wsvaonline.com
Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges
A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school
A call to the Charlottesville PD reporting a possible active shooter on the Walker Upper Elementary School campus has been confirmed as a hoax. Yes, the community is on edge. The school was placed on lockdown after the 10:46 a.m. call. According to the PD, officers conducted a search and identified no unusual activity or threat.
Comments / 0