On November 11, South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 AF&AM was one of two lodges in the state to receive the Gift of Life Award from the Grand Lodge of Virginia at the Grand Annual Communication held in Richmond, Va. The Gift of Life Award was created to recognize the two Lodges that have gone above and beyond in their hard work for reporting the most units of Blood donations overall, and the Lodge that had the highest percentage of units of Blood donations per membership for the Blood donation year, which is by the way 01 September to 31 August. Once a Lodge has won the Gift of Life Award, it have to wait 5 years before being eligible to win the award again.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO