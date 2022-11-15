Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: The Santa Spot
RICHMOND, Va. -- In today's Everywhere You Are segment, we take a trip to The Santa Spot! Click here to learn more about this new interactive holiday experience and reserve your ticket. They're going fast!. Also, Virginia This Morning viewer Karen shared a photo of the colorful fall leaves and...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Nov. 17-23
Food News will be taking a holiday break next week! Stay tuned for its tasty return on Dec. 1. Time to HBO Max and chill — “The Big Brunch,” an eight-episode cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Sohla El-Waylly and Will Guidara, premiered on the streaming service last week. The show aims to spotlight undiscovered culinary talents and one of the contestants is chef Daniel Harthausen of Richmond’s Young Mother pop-up. P.S. Three more episodes went live today, Nov. 17, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy evening. (Richmond magazine)
The Daily South
This Richmond Designer Decks The Halls With Cherished Traditions Each Year
For interior designer Sara Hillery, Christmastime provides a fun opportunity to flex her creativity. “I apply the same approach to holiday decor as I do to interior design and never repeat a look,” explains Hillery, who dreams up a new theme for her Richmond home every year, leaving her family and friends to wonder what will come next. “I love the element of surprise!”
🎄’A Very RVA Christmas' is theme of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Nutzy and Nutasha of the Richmond Flying Squirrels will lead off the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WRIC TV
2022 Richmond Holiday Light Show returns
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Holiday Light Show returns on Friday, Nov. 18, starting a 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. The event will run though New Year’s Eve. There will be dozens of dazzling lights and larger-than-life holiday-themed displays across the Richmond Raceway. Visitors are invited to gather their family and friends in their car and tune in to the synchronized light show on their radio as they drive through the event.
This group of Colonial Heights women has made 13,000 signs to spread kindness
While the "Be Kind" signs started during the early days of the pandemic, these ladies think the message today may be more important than ever.
WTVR-TV
Visit the 45th Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. -- All aboard! This is the 45th year the Science Museum of Virginia has hosted the Model Railroad Show. It’s a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for generations of Virginia families. The show is November 25, 26 and 27. Our Bill Bevins visited the museum and got a tour...
Help these siblings find a forever family
If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
Rappahannock Record
Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern to be featured on WTVR news
It takes a lot to get the notice of Richmond television stations for folks in the Northern Neck, but the volunteers at Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville found a way to score when they planned a historical funeral procession last month. TV reporter Greg McQuade with WTVR CBS...
WTVR-TV
Spread warmth through Puritan Cleaners' Coats For Kids campaign
RICHMOND, Va. -- Coats For Kids is off to a great start, but there is still a great need! Donate coats to any Puritan Cleaners location now through the end of November. They are accepting coats of all sizes but especially need children's coats. The team at Puritan Cleaners is...
Dec. 6 ceremony to honor memory of Henrico homicide victims
The Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney’s Victim/Witness Program will sponsor its annual Candlelight and Ribbon-Tying Ceremony to honor the memory of homicide victims Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held rain or shine on the parking deck plaza outside the county’s Main Government Center. All families...
How 'Wakanda Forever' could save lives in Richmond
In an effort to help more children experience "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" some Richmond nonprofits rented out entire movie theaters for special Black Panther viewing parties.
WTVR-TV
Get in the holiday spirit at Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Illuminate Light Show & Santa's Village are brightening yet another holiday season!. Santa Claus himself stopped by and shared more about the event at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Illuminate Light Show is Central Virginia’s largest and longest-running drive through Christmas lights and music show.
ABC stores across Virginia to close for Thanksgiving Day
If you're looking to make some holiday cocktails this Thanksgiving, make sure to stock up ahead of time. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.
WTVR-TV
The 2022 Richmond Polar Plunge
RICHMOND, Va. -- Katelynn Sundheim, Director of Development, Special Olympics Virginia and Emily Bower, Athlete with Special Olympics VA stopped by to share more about this year’s event. Join in the fun December 10th at Pocahontas State Park. For more information and to register, visit the website. Connect with them on Facebook at Polar Plunge Virginia and on Instagram @PolarPlungeVA.
southhillenterprise.com
Masons win distinguished award at annual ceremony
On November 11, South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 AF&AM was one of two lodges in the state to receive the Gift of Life Award from the Grand Lodge of Virginia at the Grand Annual Communication held in Richmond, Va. The Gift of Life Award was created to recognize the two Lodges that have gone above and beyond in their hard work for reporting the most units of Blood donations overall, and the Lodge that had the highest percentage of units of Blood donations per membership for the Blood donation year, which is by the way 01 September to 31 August. Once a Lodge has won the Gift of Life Award, it have to wait 5 years before being eligible to win the award again.
NBC12
Chesterfield alumni honored at Bravo! Awards
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A reception on Thursday night honored the achievements of several Chesterfield County Public Schools alumni. As part of the annual Bravo! Awards, recipients have spent time in schools “sharing their life experiences and motivating the students to strive for success,” according to the Chesterfield Education Foundation.
WTVR-TV
Prioritize healthy feet using arch supports from The Good Feet Store
RICHMOND, Va. -- Using arch supports can elevate the quality of your life! Grace Vohden Snead of The Good Feet Store joined us to share how back, hip or knee pain could stem from your feet — and how their arch supports can help. The Good Feet Store is...
richmondmagazine.com
Highway to the Sky
When the Route 895 toll road, or as it was more romantically named, the Pocahontas Parkway, opened during the summer of 2002, Jeff Caldwell provided public information for the Virginia Department of Transportation. “Not only was this a new green-space highway, it was one of the early public-private transportation projects,” he recalls. “Our job then was to educate folks about what it was, where it was, and most folks didn’t have an EZPass for the tolls, so we needed to explain how that worked. And then, once built, this ghost thing came up.”
Chesterfield gives OK to bowling alley’s music venue aspirations
Chesterfield County has approved an ambitious plan to transform an aging bowling alley on Midlothian turnpike into an outdoor dining and music venue.
Comments / 1