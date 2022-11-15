ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown State defeats Grace Christian (MI) 96-68

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Adrian Nelson had 14 points in Youngstown State's 96-68 win over Grace Christian (Mich.) on Tuesday.

Nelson added seven rebounds for the Penguins (3-1). Brandon Rush scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Myles Hunter recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Rawls led the way for the Tigers (0-1) with 15 points and three steals. Eli Carlson added eight points and Kellum Bridgeforth had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

