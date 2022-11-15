Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 10 “Alternate Bobcats” Looksee Sample
In their final year under the Charlotte Bobcats monicker, the Jordan-owned franchise received its own commemorative Air Jordan 10 colorway. Eight years removed from its initial release, English Sole is giving us an up-close look at alternate sample of the silhouette. Disparate in its choice to coat the model’s leather...
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
sneakernews.com
The White/Blue Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” Releases On November 4th
As the world awaits The Whitaker Group’s next Air Jordan projects, James Whitner and team are moving forward with the second installment of their Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” on November 4th. A follow-up to the “Recess” collection and story rolled out in July,...
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Releasing In August 2023
Superficially, the year of ’23 sounds important to the ear, and the AJ4 is poised to be at the forefront yet again as Jordan Brand continues its quest to engage with the younger, newer generation of basketball fanatics and sneaker lifestyle enthusiasts. That said, the powerhouse known as the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement”
First teased in late September, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement” has surfaced via detailed in-hand images ahead of its rumored drop in March 2023. While countless netizens have taken to social media to express their disinterest in the retro, the pair has gained some attention for its heritage-driven, experimental look. White and black take over everything from the toe box to the profile swooshes, leaving overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in the sneaker’s most defining details: elephant print. The cement-colored choice first appeared on the Air Jordan 3 in 1988, with its appearance on sneakers outside of Tinker Hatfield’s creation being scarce over the last 34 years. Collars, “Wings” logos on the ankle and laces also opt for pitch-dark finishes, while the oft-imitated sole units underfoot revert to a greyscale arrangement. Together, each aforementioned component make for a modern Air Jordan 1 rooted in #23’s sneaker legacy.
Comments / 0