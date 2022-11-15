ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

buildingindiana.com

Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding

Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

County Board O-Ks Sale of Parcels to Danville

The Vermilion County Board has approved the sale of some of the parcels to the City of Danville that had been scheduled to go to a delinquent tax auction. But County Board Chairman Larry Baughn notes that not all the parcels the city wants are being sold…. AUDIO: What the...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
DANVILLE, IL
WISH-TV

AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

High costs impacting student holiday travel

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Thanksgiving next week and Purdue's winter break soon to follow, thousands of students will be traveling back home in the coming weeks. News 18 takes a look at how transportation costs are impacting their plans. With over 50,000 students, Purdue's population comes from...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vermillion Rise Mega Park to get a facelift

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park will soon be welcomed by a newly renovated entrance thanks to a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation. According to a release, the Duke Energy Foundation has given a $25,000 grant to the organization to improve the building’s visual appeal. “First impressions matter […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

