buildingindiana.com
Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding
Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
WLFI.com
BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County officials blame indecision, procrastination for long Election Day lines
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials on Friday debriefed this year's midterm election in Tippecanoe County during an election certification meeting. Nearly 40,000 people cast ballots out of 124,000 registered voters: a 32 percent turnout. Yet long lines and wait times bogged down many polling places on Election Day. The...
cbs4indy.com
Judge hears arguments as Indiana doctor tries to stop AG from obtaining patient records
INDIANAPOLIS – A legal battle between the Indiana attorney general and an Indianapolis doctor who became part of the national abortion debate has reached a Marion County courtroom. Attorney General Todd Rokita (R-Indiana) announced an investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board O-Ks Sale of Parcels to Danville
The Vermilion County Board has approved the sale of some of the parcels to the City of Danville that had been scheduled to go to a delinquent tax auction. But County Board Chairman Larry Baughn notes that not all the parcels the city wants are being sold…. AUDIO: What the...
New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
WISH-TV
AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Drivers expected to see highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever
When drivers hit the road to go to a Thanksgiving event, they will see the highest gas prices on record.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $4.07 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Family Express on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
WLFI.com
High costs impacting student holiday travel
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Thanksgiving next week and Purdue's winter break soon to follow, thousands of students will be traveling back home in the coming weeks. News 18 takes a look at how transportation costs are impacting their plans. With over 50,000 students, Purdue's population comes from...
WLFI.com
Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year. The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues. Now, about a year later,...
Vermillion Rise Mega Park to get a facelift
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors to the Vermillion Rise Mega Park will soon be welcomed by a newly renovated entrance thanks to a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation. According to a release, the Duke Energy Foundation has given a $25,000 grant to the organization to improve the building’s visual appeal. “First impressions matter […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, Ind. — A man from northern Jasper County is dead after falling into a lagoon of manure at a dairy farm on Thursday, the Jasper County sheriff said. Robert Van Baren, 30, died as a result of blood loss, according to coroner Andrew Boersma. His death was ruled an accident.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Mayor Hogsett announces he will run for reelection, Indy GOP and opponents respond
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has confirmed he will run for reelection. In a downtown news conference Tuesday, the Democratic Mayor announced he will be seeking a third (and final) term in November of 2023. The announcement In a speech in front of Indiana Democrats, Hogsett reflected on his most recent term while touching […]
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Weather Behind the August 17, 1859 Airmail Carry by Balloon at Lafayette
I am still working on this research. I will have this post done soon. I am also still working on the Purdue football weather post & will have that done soon. Carrington Event September 1, 1859, tornadoes August 1859 Tippecanoe & Miami counties. John Wise. John Wise, Aeronaut is a...
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
