ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. schools should teach about grief — because somebody has to, lawmakers say

When Diana Creaser’s mother died of cancer last spring, the teenager thought she would be showered with support. Instead, her return to her North Jersey high school was treated like business as usual, she said. Teachers mentioned nothing about her grief. They just told her to figure out how to make up two weeks of missed assignments.
The Center Square

New Jersey faces lawsuit challenging gun control law

(The Center Square) – A national firearms trade group is challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state and private individuals to file lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut-based firearms industry trade group, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday asking a judge to overturn a recently enacted "public nuisance" law that the group argues was "specifically designed to evade the judgment of Congress – and the Constitution." ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey

Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
New Jersey 101.5

An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)

To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,417 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Busy holiday travel week ahead.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,417 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Friday ahead of a busy travel week leading up to Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission stayed at 0.88 for the second day in a row. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

Deadline to apply for N.J. property tax relief extended, eligibility expanded for certain renters

State leaders are extending the deadline to apply for property tax relief through New Jersey’s new ANCHOR program, and eligibility is being expanded for certain renters. New Jersey homeowners and renters now have until Jan. 31 to apply for relief, and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit is under a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement can now qualify, Gov. Phil Murphy and Legislative leaders announced Friday.
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?

Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
New Jersey 101.5

Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay

New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
NEW YORK STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding

TRENTON, NJ – During the pandemic, New Jersey’s two state-run veterans homes became COVID-19 death traps. More than 200 died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal officials are charging the Murphy administration with mismanagement and non-compliance with safety standards. On October 27, 2020, the Department of Justice notified New Jersey state officials that we had opened an investigation into conditions of care at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus.  According to a report by nj.com, federal officials are threatening to cut funding to New Jersey’s two veterans homes. “U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services The post New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding appeared first on Shore News Network.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy