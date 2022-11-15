Read full article on original website
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
N.J. schools should teach about grief — because somebody has to, lawmakers say
When Diana Creaser’s mother died of cancer last spring, the teenager thought she would be showered with support. Instead, her return to her North Jersey high school was treated like business as usual, she said. Teachers mentioned nothing about her grief. They just told her to figure out how to make up two weeks of missed assignments.
New Jersey faces lawsuit challenging gun control law
(The Center Square) – A national firearms trade group is challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state and private individuals to file lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut-based firearms industry trade group, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday asking a judge to overturn a recently enacted "public nuisance" law that the group argues was "specifically designed to evade the judgment of Congress – and the Constitution." ...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey
Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
An open letter to upskirting freaks in NJ (Opinion)
To Whom It May Not Occur That Upskirting Is Not OK:. I’ve been reading about your kind for years. I’ve never understood you. Latest example is this story out of Monmouth County about a ShopRite in Shrewsbury. Police say one of you was there following women around the store and using their cellphone to “upskirt.”
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
N.J. reports 1,417 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Busy holiday travel week ahead.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,417 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Friday ahead of a busy travel week leading up to Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission stayed at 0.88 for the second day in a row. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Deadline to apply for N.J. property tax relief extended, eligibility expanded for certain renters
State leaders are extending the deadline to apply for property tax relief through New Jersey’s new ANCHOR program, and eligibility is being expanded for certain renters. New Jersey homeowners and renters now have until Jan. 31 to apply for relief, and renters who were previously ineligible because their unit is under a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement can now qualify, Gov. Phil Murphy and Legislative leaders announced Friday.
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
Murphy says N.J. plans to make full pension payment for 3rd year in a row for public workers
Gov. Phil Murphy told a room packed with local officials Thursday that he’s planning for New Jersey to make a full payment to its notoriously underfunded public-worker pension system for the third straight year. “Making our full pension payment and living up to our fiscal responsibilities isn’t just the...
Good news (and a little bad) about NJ ANCHOR property tax relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
N.J.-N.Y. Gateway Tunnel costs may be lower thanks to Biden infrastructure law
New Jersey and New York could both pay less to fund construction of the proposed $16 billion Gateway Hudson River rail tunnels thanks to a ranking that qualifies the project for funds from the Biden administration’s infrastructure law. The tunnel project is ranked just below two other projects that...
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?
Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay
New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding
TRENTON, NJ – During the pandemic, New Jersey’s two state-run veterans homes became COVID-19 death traps. More than 200 died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and federal officials are charging the Murphy administration with mismanagement and non-compliance with safety standards. On October 27, 2020, the Department of Justice notified New Jersey state officials that we had opened an investigation into conditions of care at the New Jersey Memorial Veterans Homes at Menlo Park and Paramus. According to a report by nj.com, federal officials are threatening to cut funding to New Jersey’s two veterans homes. “U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services The post New Jersey’s mismanaged, deadly state-run veterans homes may lose federal funding appeared first on Shore News Network.
A Republican and a Democrat team up and win in this NJ town
Carl Pitale and Thelma Witherspoon have won the two open Hamilton Township Committee seats on Tuesday, Nov 8. What many didn’t know … Pitale, a Republican, formed an election alliance with Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a coordinated scheme to try and oust incumbent Mayor Charles Cain, who was also on the ballot.
