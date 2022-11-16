ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom

By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kj0Vx_0jBu6Jyj00

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from one of Harvey Weinstein 's attorneys Tuesday about why her description of a 2005 encounter during which she says the filmmaker raped her has expanded since she first spoke with prosecutors.

The testimony came three weeks into the Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial of Weinstein, and on the same day that the judge dismissed four of the 11 counts against him at the request of prosecutors.

Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman pressed Siebel Newsom about what she said were frequent nightmares she'd been having about the encounter with Weinstein in a Beverly Hills hotel suite.

“Have you had a difficult time actually discerning what happened in a nightmare and what actually happened in a bedroom at the Peninsula Hotel?” Werksman asked.

“No, no,” Siebel Newsom responded.

She explained that the new elements of her testimony, some of which she said under oath for the first time on Monday, were a result of having more time to process what happened.

“As we’ve gotten closer to this, and it’s gotten more real, my need to clarify and be more detailed” has increased, Siebel Newsom said. “I had everything in a box, and I’ve been slowly sharing a little bit at a time, because this is so painful.”

As Werksman kept returning to transcripts of her initial conversations with prosecutors in 2020, Siebel Newsom said that she did not think her initial conversations with police and prosecutors would lead to charges.

“I offered to talk to detectives initially to support other women, not to be up here on the witness stand,” Siebel Newsom said.

She then teared up as she did occasionally Tuesday, though she was not nearly as emotional as she was during her intense and dramatic testimony a day earlier.

“You’re the wife of the governor of California at the time and you’re about to meet with the police and a deputy DA,” Werksman said, “and you didn’t think that the consequence of what you said was that you would be a victim in an indictment in a criminal indictment?”

Siebel Newsom said she thought her allegations were likely to be beyond the statute of limitations.

“I honestly was just telling my truth and I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be,” she testified.

Werksman, who says Siebel Newsom had consensual sex with Weinstein to advance her career, said during his questioning that her testimony showed she had not made her lack of consent clear during the encounter. He also showed her many friendly emails she sent to Weinstein in the years that followed that Werksman said would not have been sent by someone who had been raped.

She responded that she had set aside the assault in her mind, and the communications were an unfortunate necessity as a young actor like she was at the time.

“I was just surviving," she said.

Siebel Newsom is going by the name Jane Doe #4 at the trial, and like the others Weinstein is charged with raping or sexually assaulting, her real name is not being spoken in court. But both the prosecution and the defense have identified her as the governor’s wife during the trial, and Siebel Newsom’s attorney confirmed to The Associated Press and other news outlets that she is Jane Doe #4.

The governor, who last week sailed to a second term, was not in the courtroom for his wife's testimony.

She will now be the last of four women Weinstein is charged with assaulting to testify at the trial after Judge Lisa Lench dropped charges involving a fifth accuser.

Lench dismissed two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation against the 70-year-old Weinstein.

The move had appeared likely since the trial's opening statements, when prosecutors only mentioned four women Weinstein was charged with assaulting, leaving out the accuser identified in an indictment as Jane Doe #5.

The prosecutors at first kept the charges in place and left open the possibility that the woman would testify. But Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson told the judge before testimony began Tuesday they would no longer pursue the Jane Doe #5 counts.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not provided an explanation for why they opted to leave the woman out of the trial.

The remaining charges against Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, are two counts of rape and five other sexual assault counts.

He has pleaded not guilty and has said he didn't engage in nonconsensual sex.

———

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

———

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial Will Not See Lisa Marie Presley Testify After All

Lisa Marie Presley will not be taking the stand in Danny Masterson’s rape trial. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense this morning that the prosecution had decided not to call Presley after all. Though set on the witness list for weeks, the scope of the testimony of the former prominent Scientologist was severely limited yesterday by Judge Olmedo. Not allowed to speak on potential obstruction of justice by the Church of Scientology in the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 by the That ‘70s Show actor in 2003, Presley’s stint on the...
mailplus.co.uk

Ghislaine’s on the run

DISGRACED socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been pictured for the first time in her new jail, jogging behind bars. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison for trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The 60-year-old was seen in a grey prison outfit, running eight laps of the 400m asphalt track behind the barbed wire fences of Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee. The pictures offer a glimpse into her life in prison, where she has a job in the law library and has made friends with murderer Narcy Novack, 65, who had her millionaire hotel heir husband and his mother assassinated to inherit their fortune. A prison source told the Mirror: ‘She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.’
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Leah Remini Tweetstorm Vexes Defense; Jane Doe #2 Details Alleged 2003 Assault By “Predator” Actor

Dark for the past two days, Danny Masterson’s rape trial resumed Wednesday with testimony from Jane Doe #2 about the former That ‘70s Show star’s alleged assault of her in 2003. However, before the last of the trio of women at the heart of the case had her time on the stand, the defense accused former Scientologist and The King of Queens star Leah Remini of potentially denying their client a “fair trial.” Related Story On Witness Stand, Paul Haggis Gives His Account About What Happened On Night Of Alleged Sexual Assault – Updated Related Story Latest Paul Haggis Defense Witnesses Keep Scientology Front...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Former Playboy Model Takes Plea Deal in Psychiatrist Murder

Former Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Turner has taken a plea deal in Las Vegas after being accused of murdering a California psychiatrist in 2019, according to Law & Crime. The victim, Thomas Burchard, was found bludgeoned in the trunk of a car in March 2019, leading to her arrest. The two had reportedly been in a relationship, with authorities saying the psychiatrist had been paying her rent for a year before telling her he could no longer foot the bill. Las Vegas police accused Turner and her former boyfriend Jon Kennison of carrying out the killing; Kennison pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy in July. Another co-defendant, Diana Pena, also pleaded guilty to accessory to commit murder. Turner took an Alford plea, however, meaning she is not admitting guilt but accepting the punishment due to sufficient evidence to convict her. She faces 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January.Read it at Law and Crime
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since. “He knows this is not normal!” she shouted during the Los Angeles trial, recalling her thoughts amid the alleged 2005 rape. “He knows this is not consent!” She then shouted “Oh God!” as if overcome by the memory, and gave in to the crying. Weinstein watched from the defense table. Siebel Newsom said she found herself unexpectedly alone with Weinstein in a suite at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, where she had agreed to join him for a meeting. She said she assumed others would be present and they would talk about her career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

909K+
Followers
192K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy