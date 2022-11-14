Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeAccording to StephNorfolk, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Set sail on a Carnival cruise from Norfolk, Virginia
NORFOLK, VA. — Vacationers will now be able to set sail on a Carnival cruise to the Bahamas from Norfolk, Virginia. Cruises will depart from Norfolk, which is just over a three-hour drive from Raleigh, beginning in May 2023. Carnival recommends visitors watch artists blow glass at the Chrysler...
cruiseradio.net
Cruise News Today — November 16, 2022 [VIDEO]
Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of sailings it will offer from Norfolk, Virginia next year. The line will be extending its season to a six-month period from May through October, which it says is the first step towards a proposed year-round program from the port starting in 2025.
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
Carnival adding more cruises from Virginia in 2023
Carnival Cruise Lines is expanding its service for Norfolk starting in May 2023. It will then be six months of cruises. Then, it will be year-round starting in 2025.
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building
Dr. Angela Reddix cut the ribbon on her new building, Olivia on 21st, Thursday. It's named for her late grandmother, who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children in Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Police looking for missing Suffolk teen
Virginia Business
Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino
The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
Virginia Beach woman caught with handgun in bag at Norfolk airport
Officers discovered the .380 caliber handgun in the woman's carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint.
WAVY News 10
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting on Church St in Norfolk
WAVY News 10
Passenger counts continue to take off at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport saw its highest passenger count for the month of October in its history, with more than 360,000 passengers coming through the airport, as the year’s total passenger count has increased more than 30% through last month. In October, the airport had...
Norfolk International Airport opens new cell phone waiting lot
Norfolk International Airport just opened a new cell phone waiting lot for passenger pickup.
WAVY News 10
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
maceandcrown.com
Lavender Locals: Reintroducing Norfolk’s LGBTQIA+ Watering Holes & History
This article first appeared in the fall 2022 Mace & Crown magazine issue. Twinkling rainbow lights trace the bar’s silhouette at MJ’s Tavern, a legendary watering hole and queer safe haven just five minutes from Old Dominion University’s campus. It’s only been a decade since the doors...
The Mayflower Marathon is back -- and this year, the need for donations is critical
NORFOLK, Va. — It's that special time of year when communities start pulling together to take care of families that need an extra boost. The Mayflower Marathon Food Drive collects food to fill pantry shelves during the holiday season and money for pantry organizers to buy healthy, fresh produce as the need arises.
Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will increase in 2023
Starting on January 1, 2023, new, and more expensive, Elizabeth River Tunnels toll rates will go into effect.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Thanksgiving Holiday
NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All recreation centers, libraries and NACC will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.
