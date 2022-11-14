ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WRAL News

Set sail on a Carnival cruise from Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, VA. — Vacationers will now be able to set sail on a Carnival cruise to the Bahamas from Norfolk, Virginia. Cruises will depart from Norfolk, which is just over a three-hour drive from Raleigh, beginning in May 2023. Carnival recommends visitors watch artists blow glass at the Chrysler...
NORFOLK, VA
cruiseradio.net

Cruise News Today — November 16, 2022 [VIDEO]

Carnival Cruise Line is doubling the number of sailings it will offer from Norfolk, Virginia next year. The line will be extending its season to a six-month period from May through October, which it says is the first step towards a proposed year-round program from the port starting in 2025.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police looking for missing Suffolk teen

Senators announce federal funding to expand high-speed internet access. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what very few are doing these days. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach.
SUFFOLK, VA
Virginia Business

Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino

The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting on Church St in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting on Church St in Norfolk. Senators announce federal funding to expand high-speed internet access. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what very few fishing reels are made in America these days.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Passenger counts continue to take off at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport saw its highest passenger count for the month of October in its history, with more than 360,000 passengers coming through the airport, as the year’s total passenger count has increased more than 30% through last month. In October, the airport had...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Multiple charges set aside against man in viral Newport News traffic stop video

Multiple charges set aside against man in viral Newport News traffic stop video. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports live. Lake Taylor's Britton receives invite to U.S. Army.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Thanksgiving Holiday

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All recreation centers, libraries and NACC will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.
NORFOLK, VA

