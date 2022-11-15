Thousands of Bay Area UC academic workers go on strike; university proposes mediation

Read full article on original website
As teen overdoses from opioid use skyrocket, many schools still unprepared for emergency
LOS GATOS HIGH School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student — watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
thecalifornianpaper.com
Rising inflation is hitting Cal High students hard as well
As inflation continues to eat away at many Californians’ wallets, it is clear the overall cost of living in the Golden State has caused stress to many. And it’s not just adults feeling the pinch. Many Cal High students are struggling to deal with the higher costs of everything from gas to fast food.
City College expands Cantonese language program after successful effort to save it
The City College of San Francisco is launching two new Cantonese certificate programs in the 2023-24 school year, Trustee Alan Wong announced. Thanks to the work of Wong and more than 40 community groups, the City College’s Cantonese program is here to stay after it nearly ended due to budget cuts.
Bay Area researchers behind world's largest open-track traffic experiment
Researchers from UC Berkeley are pioneering a car automation software in hopes to help alleviate traffic jams and even reduce energy consumption.
Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition
SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
KQED
'Stunning Reversal of Fortune': Ann Hsu Voted Off SF School Board Following Racist Comments
San Francisco Unified school board commissioner Ann Hsu, who was widely condemned for racist comments she made earlier this year, has lost her seat to challenger Alida Fisher. Though previously Hsu was initially in third place in the Board of Education race — for three open seats — Hsu dropped to fourth place on Monday, and never recovered.
Plans To Add More Than 6000 Dwellings Announced In Paolo Alto
It’s no secret that housing is an issue in Palo Alto, and yet the recent announcement that thousands of new homes will be added to the available stock over the next decade may go some way to alleviating concerns. Of course there’s always more to a story like this than meets the eye, so what ...
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-com Bust?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Monterey County will be changing the hours and days it offers COVID-19 testing at community testing sites. County officials said in a statement that demand for testing has decreased because...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
How did Contra Costa County receive so many other California county ballots?
Around 1,500 vote-by-mail ballots from other California counties ended up in the hands of Contra Costa election workers this month, potentially slowing the already snail-like pace of ballot counting seen in some counties. The out-of-county ballots “did not come come to us from the USPS,” said Dawn Kruger, the county’s...
Santa Clara County celebrates success of five CalWORKs recipients at annual awards event
Santa Clara County honored five clients of a state assistance program and celebrated the success of those families in an awards ceremony at the county’s Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) is a state program administered by counties that helps families with...
californiaglobe.com
SF Security Officer Files Federal Discrimination & Unfair Labor Practices Charges Against SEIU Union
Thomas Ross, a San Francisco-based security officer employed by Allied Universal, has filed charges against Service Employees International Union (SEIU) officials and his employer for forcing him to join and financially support the union after he told both parties his religious beliefs forbid union support. Despite informing both management and...
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
Mass layoffs, gloomy job market making college grads nervous
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- With big tech company layoffs in the Bay Area, there's a lot more competition for available job openings right now.But for college students looking to enter the workforce, it's especially concerning.Hrushikesh Pokala and Venkata Maithri are roommates who attend San Jose State University. Pokala is already looking for jobs. He said last month, he was talking to Amazon and Meta recruiters. With the recent layoffs and a hiring freeze at those companies, all of that's on hold."It's pretty much scary now," said Pokala. "When are they going to resume? When are they going to open up...
Sylvia Arenas wins race for Santa Clara County supervisor
For the first time in 25 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the rural and more conservative District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Sylvia Arenas, a progressive San Jose councilmember, has won the highly-contested race against fiscally-conservative candidate and former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis. With approximately 90 percent of ballots counted one week after the election, Arenas takes the lead with 54.3 percent of the vote—roughly 9,000 votes over Khamis. She will replace incumbent Mike Wasserman, who terms out at the end of the year.
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Berkeley police sergeant investigated, chief appointment on hold over texting allegations
A texting scandal that has rocked the Berkeley Police Department has led to a sergeant being placed on administrative leave and snarled the city’s pending appointment of a new chief of police. City officials on Wednesday said that Sgt. Darren Kacalek has been placed on administrative leave amid an...
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
