Brookings, SD

sdpb.org

In the Moment Live: "City of Hustle"

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. This show dives into the pages of a new book. "City of Hustle" is an anthology of Sioux Falls stories. Nearly 50 contributors write about the history and future of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Inquiry and education: Standards for what and how kids think

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Decades before the internet, social media existed in the form of community newspaper columns. Even today, thanks to dedicated volunteers, these columns continue to thrive in some rural newspapers. Lura Roti has the story.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Analysts says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping

22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits were hurt this morning, when a vehicle going the wrong way hit them while they were out running. Senate Republicans to hold leadership vote. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans are set to hold...
IOWA STATE
sdpb.org

South Dakota receives $4.2M following Google privacy settlement | Nov 17

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Sanford Health has announced plans to merge with a smaller, Minnesota-based healthcare network....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

How To Watch 2022 State Volleyball Championships

The 2022 SDHSAA state volleyball championships will take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on November 17-19. All three classes of high school volleyball will play at the same time. Brackets. Matches on Thursday and Friday will take place at 11:30 am, 1:15 pm, 5:00 pm,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

2022 State Volleyball Championships, Quarterfinal Results

The 2022 SDHSAA high school volleyball championships began from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday with the quarterfinal round for all three classes. Here are the results from Thursday and the schedule for Friday. All of Friday's matches will stream live online at sdpb.org/volleyball. Class AA.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

