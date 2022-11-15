Read full article on original website
SDSU president issues statement on drag show
A drag show featuring males impersonating females at South Dakota State University tonight has prompted an apology from SDSU President Barry Dunn.
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
sdpb.org
In the Moment Live: "City of Hustle"
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. This show dives into the pages of a new book. "City of Hustle" is an anthology of Sioux Falls stories. Nearly 50 contributors write about the history and future of Sioux Falls.
sdpb.org
Public comments on proposed social studies standards accepted until Monday
Before morning bells, members of the South Dakota Education Association hosted “walk-ins” at schools in the Sioux Falls area as a forum to discuss proposed social studies standards. This all leads up to the next public hearing on the subject Monday in Sioux Falls. The proposed social studies...
sdpb.org
Abortion rights backers optimistic about petition drive following mid-term elections
Voters in three states – California, Vermont and Michigan approved abortion rights in their state constitutions on Election Day. In two traditionally red states – Montana and Kentucky, voters rejected more restrictions on reproductive care. That outcome supporting abortion rights has backers of a South Dakota ballot drive...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
sdpb.org
Inquiry and education: Standards for what and how kids think
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Decades before the internet, social media existed in the form of community newspaper columns. Even today, thanks to dedicated volunteers, these columns continue to thrive in some rural newspapers. Lura Roti has the story.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakotans have an average of $28,218 in student loan debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may have one of the highest percentage of students with college debt but what those students owe is less than in many other states, according to Fiscal Year 2021 data from the Federal Reserve of New York. In the final quarter of...
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
wnax.com
SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement
While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
KCRG.com
Analysts says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping
22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits were hurt this morning, when a vehicle going the wrong way hit them while they were out running. Senate Republicans to hold leadership vote. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans are set to hold...
sdpb.org
South Dakota receives $4.2M following Google privacy settlement | Nov 17
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Sanford Health has announced plans to merge with a smaller, Minnesota-based healthcare network....
sdpb.org
How To Watch 2022 State Volleyball Championships
The 2022 SDHSAA state volleyball championships will take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on November 17-19. All three classes of high school volleyball will play at the same time. Brackets. Matches on Thursday and Friday will take place at 11:30 am, 1:15 pm, 5:00 pm,...
sdpb.org
Preserving South Dakota's Pioneer Past
Three historic houses and the pioneering South Dakotans who called them home. The Berdahl-Rolvaag House, Minnehaha County; the Pickler Mansion, Faulkton; and the Mellette House, Watertown.
sdpb.org
2022 State Volleyball Championships, Quarterfinal Results
The 2022 SDHSAA high school volleyball championships began from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday with the quarterfinal round for all three classes. Here are the results from Thursday and the schedule for Friday. All of Friday's matches will stream live online at sdpb.org/volleyball. Class AA.
KCCI.com
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
dakotafreepress.com
Republican Legislator Not Keeping Party Chairman’s Marijuana Out of South Dakota
“Thank you for all you did to keep marijuana out of South Dakota!” writes Marj in her psalmy note. Um, Marj, I hate to break it to you, but no one—no legislator and no law—is keeping marijuana out of South Dakota. Marj’s fantasy of a pot-free SD...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
