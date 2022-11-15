Celebrity news Shakira is her son’s biggest fan in new photos Shakira was photographed watching her son playing baseball, and looked as excited as ever to be watching him.

Shakira is her son’s biggest fan. Milan Piqué Mebarak, Shakira and Gerard Piqué ’s eldest son, was photographed attending a baseball match with his mom. From the photos that were captured, it appears like Milan has a bright future ahead of him, with Shakira screaming in excitement every time her son swung the bat.

The photos show Shakira wearing her son’s uniform in support, made up of a red sweatshirt and a matching cap. She was joined by other parents who were also wearing the same outfits.

One of the photos shows Shakira screaming excitedly from the stands, hugging a woman as they celebrate their team’s success. Other photos show her on the pitch alongside her son and taking photos with parents and coaches. In all photos, Milan smiles excitedly.

Shakira and her boys, Sasha and Milan, will soon be moving out of Europe. The family is expected to move to Miami early next year, with Shakira and Piqué putting their Barcelona home up for sale.