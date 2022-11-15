Sometimes, it takes a former player to remind one of what greatness looks like to turn something around. Bo Scarbrough won two College Football Playoff National Championships (2015 and 2017) at the University of Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. He was one of the most physcial running backs of the Saban era, and he understood the culture of relentless toughness. Scarbrough has been very vocal about his disappointment with this year’s Alabama team. He spoke to the players on Thursday, and Saban talked about the impact Scarbrough’s words had on him and the team during his radio show.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO