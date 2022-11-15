Read full article on original website
Three Hallmark Hunks Star in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
Most television rom-coms feature one swoon-worthy hero so viewers will be delighted to see three Hallmark hunks in one movie! More "com" than "rom", Three Wise Men and a Baby stars Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker as three brothers who find themselves caring for a baby left at a fire station.
‘Reindeer in Here’ Sneak Peek: Jim Gaffigan & Henry Winkler Star in Animated Special (VIDEO)
Can Santa Claus (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) handle the demand of Christmas wishes from children in CBS’ new Reindeer in Here? His Head of Holiday Operations Smiley (voiced by Henry Winkler) has some reservations in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the holiday special premiering on November 29.
David Arquette Talks ‘Anti-Woke’ Role in Dakota Pipeline Movie ‘On Sacred Ground’ [Exclusive]
Actor David Arquette discussed his role of big oil executive Elliot James in the film 'On Sacred Ground' which recounts the early days of the Standing Rock protests.
‘Call Me Kat’ Sets Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode; Vicki Lawrence Will Play His Mom
Fox has confirmed that Leslie Jordan‘s final episode of Call Me Kat will air on Thursday, December 1, and it will feature Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence in a special guest role. Jordan, who sadly passed away on October 24 in a car accident, starred in the hit sitcom...
'Bones and All' serves up a strange stew with its fine young cannibals love story
"Bones and All" mashes up a lot of genres, coupled with the promise of a "Call Me By Your Name" mini-reunion of director Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet, until now the star less likely to appear in a story with the word "cannibal" in it. A road movie about youthful flesh-eaters finding love (the title "Fine Young Cannibals" comes to mind), it's a strange and intriguing but ultimately unsatisfying stew.
’48 Hours’: Natalie Morales Previews Her Gutting Debut Investigation
The Talk‘s Natalie Morales is returning to her true crime roots with her first investigative report for CBS‘s 48 Hours set to air Saturday, November 19, the episode covers an unbelievable cold case out of Breckenridge, Colorado. “The opportunity to be a part of 48 Hours is like...
Dolly Parton’s Net Worth Is Fit for a Country Queen
Dolly Parton's net worth shows just how prolific her career has been and how many fans she has amassed. Parton is not just famous for her classic country hits. The singer is also known for her philanthropic nature when it comes to her immense fortune.
‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor
Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
Bellamy Young Shares Why ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ Is a New Holiday Classic (VIDEO)
The Waltons family grows by one in A Waltons Thanksgiving, premiering Sunday, November 20 on The CW. Ahead of the premiere, Ma Walton herself — Scandal‘s former First Lady Bellamy Young — popped by the TV Insider office to dish on her second Waltons film and play a round of Holiday Hot Takes.
‘La Brea’ Boss Addresses Gavin’s Family Drama, Eve’s Choice, Levi’s Future & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for La Brea Season 2, Episode 7, “1988.”]. La Brea left fans with plenty of lingering questions as the midseason finale introduced new twists and turns in the time-traversing series.
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page.
'80 for Brady' trailer's got game
Get ready for this lineup. Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star as a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans who travel to Super Bowl LI.
'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after
"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?,'" which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.
