Albany Herald

Three Hallmark Hunks Star in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'

Most television rom-coms feature one swoon-worthy hero so viewers will be delighted to see three Hallmark hunks in one movie! More "com" than "rom", Three Wise Men and a Baby stars Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker as three brothers who find themselves caring for a baby left at a fire station.
Albany Herald

'Bones and All' serves up a strange stew with its fine young cannibals love story

"Bones and All" mashes up a lot of genres, coupled with the promise of a "Call Me By Your Name" mini-reunion of director Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet, until now the star less likely to appear in a story with the word "cannibal" in it. A road movie about youthful flesh-eaters finding love (the title "Fine Young Cannibals" comes to mind), it's a strange and intriguing but ultimately unsatisfying stew.
Albany Herald

Dolly Parton’s Net Worth Is Fit for a Country Queen

Dolly Parton's net worth shows just how prolific her career has been and how many fans she has amassed. Parton is not just famous for her classic country hits. The singer is also known for her philanthropic nature when it comes to her immense fortune.
Albany Herald

‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor

Ready to meet the companion joining the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, on the TARDIS on Doctor Who?. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s new companion, and will be making her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS. Gibson is best known for her role as Kellie Neelan on Coronation Street.
Albany Herald

B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30

B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page.
Albany Herald

'80 for Brady' trailer's got game

Get ready for this lineup. Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star as a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans who travel to Super Bowl LI.
Albany Herald

'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after

"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?,'" which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.

