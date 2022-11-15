Judge throws out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against Donald Trump, saying her claim was barred by prior agreements

Days after Kari Lake’s defeat in the Arizona governor’s race, Donald Trump said that she went through “an incredible election” and claimed that “it’s not over yet”.Speaking at an event, he claimed that “there were a lot of broken voting machines” and alleged that those were in “largely Republican areas.”The former president continued: “What happened there is a disgrace. But I want to tell you Kari, you did a good job and it’s not over yet.”Last week, Mr Trump’s loyalist, Ms Lake, who has embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, lost her bid to be governor of...

