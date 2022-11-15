ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank58
3d ago

😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂cool really.. She closed almost every business in the city and then she brought in more riders during the summer did she totally forget how she screwed the city over look at how many businesses have closed look at Michigan Avenue how many were boarded up and look at the famous water tower, Every major store has left and she's actually saying she's cool she's crazy

Hero Miles
3d ago

Chicago hired you to be a mayor, not be cool. You're not in HS hanging out with your side chicks

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Nope, our theory Lightfoot was blocking Carter from meeting with alders wasn’t “ridiculous”

At an October 26 Chicago City Council meeting, Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), introduced an ordinance that would have required CTA officials to meet with alderpersons on a quarterly basis, including transit agency president Dorval Carter Jr., if deemed necessary. This legislation, which was supported by 41 other alders, was a direct response to Carter skipping a September 14 transportation committee meeting on poor bus and train service. Vasquez wore a CTA ghost costume to City Hall that day to highlight the problem of “ghost runs,” buses and trains that appear on Transit Tracker screens but vanish before they show up.
POLITICO

Illinois’ first Latina U.S. rep on AOC and the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. Nancy Pelosi is stepping back, but the real news is there were no public catfights when Dems made the transition to a new leader. Progress. PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: Early in this year’s primary season, Delia Ramirez’s supporters suggested she focus on winning the city portion of the newly drawn 3rd Congressional District and leave the suburban areas to her more conservative opponent.
Block Club Chicago

Ex-Gov. Pat Quinn Won’t Run For Mayor, He Announces At News Conference: ‘This Could Have Been An Email’

CHICAGO — Former Gov. Pat Quinn, known for seeking just about every elected office to be had in Illinois, is not jumping into the crowded 2023 Chicago mayoral race. The perennial politico made the announcement about 10 minutes into his nearly 40-minute-long press conference Thursday at Hotel Allegro, 171 W. Randolph St. He also said he has not decided who he’ll endorse in next year’s election.
Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
uptownupdate.com

Ald. Cappleman Responds To "Bring Chicago Home" Ordinance Criticism

On Monday, the City Council put on the agenda a vote on the "Bring Chicago Home" Ordinance, which if passed would put an additional tax on the sale of high-priced properties in Chicago. The money raised would support shelter and support for unhoused people in the city. With 25 aldermen...
South Side Weekly

King David and Boss Daley

Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
wgnradio.com

Why are people moving out of Illinois?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CBS News

Mackenzie Scott donates $25 million to CPS

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public Schools received a huge donation from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott this week. CPS in a statement confirmed that Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donated $25 million as recognition for the hard work of teachers, principals, and staff on behalf of more than 320,000 students. They...
CBS Chicago

Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
blockclubchicago.org

Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North

RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CBS Chicago

Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor

A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

