Madison County Journal
Rosa Scott’s first principal honored with birthday bash
MADISON — Henry Thornton “H.T.” Drake, Rosa Scott’s first principal, was celebrated on Sunday on the occasion of his 100th birthday. The celebration was “high energy” and filled with many different people from various phases of her father’s life, said Denise D. Drake, his daughter.
mageenews.com
CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college’s Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
WLBT
Sister Thea Bowman honored at Hinds Community College
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College hosted a special showing of the documentary, Going home like a shooting star: Thea Bowman’s journey to Sainthood. The documentary sheds light on the fascinating and compelling life of Sister Thea Bowman, which includes many highs and many lows. Sister Bowman was an African American Catholic Franciscan nun who used her powerful gifts to educate and challenge the church and society to grow and come together as one despite color, race, or creed.
WAPT
CommUNITY Champion: Jackson Free Clinic's Alex Fratesi
JACKSON, Miss. — For more than two decades, theJackson Free Clinic has provided free medical services to people without health insurance. But it's not your average clinic, because of the people who keep it going. Students become both teachers and medical providers at the clinic, which opens its doors...
Madison County Journal
Medical office coming to Madison
MADISON — Ground was broken here Tuesday morning for a brand new multi-use medical office facility to be completed in December 2023. The site is located behind the Madison Primos Cafe and will hold offices for the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Jackson Eye Associates (JEA), and Mississippi Retina Associates (MRA).
vicksburgnews.com
ERDC Under the Lights underway for December display
Plans are underway for the fifth annual ERDC Under the Lights drive-thru holiday celebration at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The event, which is open to the public, will be from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 17 and 18. Visitors will...
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
mageenews.com
Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set. WESSON- Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education Department facilitated Commercial Truck...
Vicksburg, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Vicksburg. The Brandon High School basketball team will have a game with Vicksburg High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The Raymond High School basketball team will have a game with Warren Central High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
WLBT
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
vicksburgnews.com
Gofundme set up for Marvin Martin Jr.
The family of Vicksburg native Marvin Martin Jr. has set up a gofundme page for the athlete who suffered a injury in football practice in October. Martin, who is a sophomore on the University of South Alabama football team, collided with a fellow player during football practice and is now in paralysis state.
WAPT
Churches, food banks rely on Mississippi Food Network to help struggling families
JACKSON, Miss. — At Hilltop Church in downtown Jackson, they're helping struggling families through a weekly food giveaway. "We've seen an increase in people coming here," said Daniel Awabdy, Hilltop Church pastor. "We're seeing a lot of grandmothers with their grandkids. We're seeing a lot of elderly people who are living off just a certain amount of money."
Clinton, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Starkville High School football team will have a game with Clinton High School on November 17, 2022, 22:00:00.
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $35M Mississippi medical office building with 2 eye clinics, surgery centers
Ground has been broken on a $35 million medical office building in Madison, Miss., that will hold offices for Jackson Eye Associates and Mississippi Retina Associates, according to a Nov. 16 report from the Madison County Journal. The facility will be open in December of 2023. Jackson Eye Associates, the...
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
Hinds County files appeal after jail receiver appointed
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders, along with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, submitted an appeal after a receiver was appointed over the Hinds County Detention Center. U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves appointed Wendell France Sr. as the receiver of the jail. France is a former Baltimore jail warden and current criminal […]
WAPT
Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
Officials respond to Deion Sanders comments about south Alabama stadium
Game officials said more than 30,000 people attended the Gulf Coast Challenge, but Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders said the game was not a win.
