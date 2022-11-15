ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Madison County Journal

Rosa Scott’s first principal honored with birthday bash

MADISON — Henry Thornton “H.T.” Drake, Rosa Scott’s first principal, was celebrated on Sunday on the occasion of his 100th birthday. The celebration was “high energy” and filled with many different people from various phases of her father’s life, said Denise D. Drake, his daughter.
MADISON, MS
mageenews.com

CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college’s Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
WESSON, MS
WLBT

Sister Thea Bowman honored at Hinds Community College

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College hosted a special showing of the documentary, Going home like a shooting star: Thea Bowman’s journey to Sainthood. The documentary sheds light on the fascinating and compelling life of Sister Thea Bowman, which includes many highs and many lows. Sister Bowman was an African American Catholic Franciscan nun who used her powerful gifts to educate and challenge the church and society to grow and come together as one despite color, race, or creed.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

CommUNITY Champion: Jackson Free Clinic's Alex Fratesi

JACKSON, Miss. — For more than two decades, theJackson Free Clinic has provided free medical services to people without health insurance. But it's not your average clinic, because of the people who keep it going. Students become both teachers and medical providers at the clinic, which opens its doors...
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Medical office coming to Madison

MADISON — Ground was broken here Tuesday morning for a brand new multi-use medical office facility to be completed in December 2023. The site is located behind the Madison Primos Cafe and will hold offices for the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Jackson Eye Associates (JEA), and Mississippi Retina Associates (MRA).
MADISON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

ERDC Under the Lights underway for December display

Plans are underway for the fifth annual ERDC Under the Lights drive-thru holiday celebration at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The event, which is open to the public, will be from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 17 and 18. Visitors will...
VICKSBURG, MS
wtva.com

Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set. WESSON- Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education Department facilitated Commercial Truck...
WESSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gofundme set up for Marvin Martin Jr.

The family of Vicksburg native Marvin Martin Jr. has set up a gofundme page for the athlete who suffered a injury in football practice in October. Martin, who is a sophomore on the University of South Alabama football team, collided with a fellow player during football practice and is now in paralysis state.
WAPT

Churches, food banks rely on Mississippi Food Network to help struggling families

JACKSON, Miss. — At Hilltop Church in downtown Jackson, they're helping struggling families through a weekly food giveaway. "We've seen an increase in people coming here," said Daniel Awabdy, Hilltop Church pastor. "We're seeing a lot of grandmothers with their grandkids. We're seeing a lot of elderly people who are living off just a certain amount of money."
JACKSON, MS
High School Football PRO

Clinton, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County files appeal after jail receiver appointed

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County leaders, along with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, submitted an appeal after a receiver was appointed over the Hinds County Detention Center. U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves appointed Wendell France Sr. as the receiver of the jail. France is a former Baltimore jail warden and current criminal […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Mississippi school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
JACKSON, MS

