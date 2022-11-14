In its first matchup of the annual Clemson vs. South Carolina two-game series, the Clemson ice hockey team lost to the Gamecocks 5-4 in Irmo, South Carolina, last Friday. Looking for their first win over the Gamecocks since 2016, the Tigers suffered in a rough and tumble game featuring 12 total penalties. In the loss, Clemson was outshot 42-27, with much of the game being spent on the power play for both teams.

