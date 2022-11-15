ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns-Bills game relocated to Detroit due to Buffalo snowstorm

DETROIT — Mother Nature is forcing the Buffalo Bills to shuffle off to the Motor City. The NFL decided Thursday to shift the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to Detroit’s Ford Field because of travel and safety concerns stemming from a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region.
