voiceofalexandria.com
Cenex Midtown Express of Alexandria celebrates new building
(Alexandria, MN)--Cenex Midtown Express of Alexandria held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 16th to celebrate its new building located at 1705 Broadway Street. The new convenience store offers more space, more fuel pumps outside, and a special diesel fueling station. Inside offers a fresh blend machine, fresh rolls from Roers Family Bakery, Minnesota apparel, a coffee bar with an espresso machine and bean-to-cup coffee, a self-checkout lane, a mural painted by an Alexandria graduate, and more. It will continue its previous services of broasted chicken, propane fill and delivery, and more.
willmarradio.com
Suite Livin at risk of losing rental licenses in The City of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar city staff are working with the city's biggest landlord to try and correct deficiencies that could cause them to lose their rental license with the city. It is estimated approximately 25% of the rental units in the city are owned by Suite Livin, based in Litchfield. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rental license is renewed every 4 years, and Willmar Rental Housing Inspector Ryan Tillemans has found many of Suite Livin's 900 or so units have problems that need to be fixed before a new license can be issued later this month....
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
voiceofalexandria.com
Discovery Middle School celebrates new addition
(Alexandria, MN)--Discovery Middle School, part of Alexandria Public Schools, held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15 to celebrate the dedication to the new addition, which features a new two-station gym and dedicated gymnastics center. Discovery Middle School is located at 510 McKay Ave. N. The new gym addition will...
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
Several Bullet Holes Found in Cabin in Northern Minnesota
STAPLES (WJON News) -- A cabin owner in northern Minnesota arrived to find it full of bullet holes. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office got a call that a cabin had been shot several times. The cabin is just north of Staples. A deputy found the cabin had been shot about...
Take a Horse Drawn Sleigh Ride Through a Christmas Tree Farm in Grey Eagle
You can live out your Hallmark movie fantasies at this Christmas tree farm in Grey Eagle. Cornerstone Pines is once again offering Horse Drawn Sleigh / Wagon Rides during this upcoming holiday season. Take a horse-drawn sleigh/wagon ride through groomed trails of majestic oaks, ponds, deer trails and other wildlife.
Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
valleynewslive.com
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
Douglas County Business Destroyed in Fire
NELSON (WJON News) -- A restaurant in the small town of Nelson in Douglas county has been destroyed in a fire. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Monday at about 10:45 a.m. dispatch received multiple 911 calls for a fire at the Corral in Nelson. Osakis Fire Department responded along...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person reportedly injured in crash near Ashby
(Grant County, MN_--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash along I-94 in Grant County. The crash took place Thursday in Pelican Lake Township just south of Ashby. According to the report, a Volvo Semi, driven by Barnish Batth, 28, of Burlington, Ontario; and a...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured on snowy roads in Todd County
(Staples Township, MN)--A crash on icy roadways has resulted in one person being injured on Highway 210 in Staples Township in Todd County. According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion, driven by Dylan Crandall, 24, of Brainerd, was traveling westbound on Highway 210 near County Road 21 when the vehicle entered the southbound ditch. Crandall reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Staples Hospital.
kvrr.com
Jackknifed semi temporarily blocks eastbound I-94 near Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Icy roads are once again causing some travel headaches across the region. The driver of an Amazon semi lost control and jackknifed on I-94 near Fergus Falls Tuesday. The truck was turned sideways and crashed into a fence in the median. Minnesota State Patrol...
voiceofalexandria.com
Investigators continue to investigate cause of fire at the Corral
(Nelson, MN)--Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire that destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Alexandria along with Carlos and Forada provided mutual aid.
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
Eden Valley-Watkins Football Excited for State Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Eden Valley-Watkins football team is 11-0 and will play 11-0 Chatfield High School in the Class 2-A State Tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday at 11:30 a.m. The Eagles head coach is Adam Tri. He says when the team closed out Sauk Centre in the State Quarterfinals last week 14-7 there was a lot of joy and relief when they realized they were headed to U.S. Bank Stadium. He says the team has put in a lot of work in going back to the summer.
