S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EOG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, EOG Resources, is now the #22 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 68.17% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.42% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 65.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and EOG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARVN, PII, QCOM
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN), where a total volume of 2,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 2.14% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.67% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EIX make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
HPP Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $10.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
When a stock is down 60% or more, the sellers will be vocal and the buyers will be lonely. It's not psychologically easy to bet on beaten-down stocks, but they can offer favorable risk-to-reward profiles as there's often more room above than below. After all, a stock that's 60% down...
Phillips 66 (PSX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
GOVT, XRT: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,700,000 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest...
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
SPYD, KTEC: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, where 9,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Principal Financial Group is up about 1.8%, and Gilead Sciences is lower by about 0.3%.
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
Friday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: RYAN, AVTR
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Ryan Specialty Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday,...
BRO January 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BRO options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $184.08, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of...
