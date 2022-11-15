Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Holiday ferris wheel coming to downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This holiday season, the city of Spartanburg is providing some incredible views with a new holiday ferris wheel. Snuggle up with your special someone, or bring the whole family to this exciting and free downtown attraction. The new attraction, located on South Spring Street, will...
FOX Carolina
Upstate locations join national strike
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
Lights of Love serving as beacon of hope to families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ronald McDonald House in Greenville is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Lights of Love. Lights of Love is an annual tradition that brings a beacon of hope for families going through the darkest times. As the Ronald McDonald House enters the...
FOX Carolina
Boxes of food going to people in need
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend...
Greenville Co. man missing, deputies ask for public help
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that was last seen in September.
Child hit while walking to Upstate school
An elementary school student is injured after being hit by a car near an Upstate school, this morning. The child was hit on Highway 221 in Laurens County near Ford Elementary School just after 7AM.
FOX Carolina
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in Laurens, official says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a child was hit in front of a school Friday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:11 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary. The Sheriff’s Office said the 7-year-old boy usually walks...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
WLOS.com
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
FOX Carolina
Pancreatic cancer survivor
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Downtown Spartanburg is getting a new holiday attraction!. Justin Timberlake invests in Upstate golf. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A local golf course is getting a big investment from...
FOX Carolina
Man Shares How All Terrain Wheelchair Changed His Life
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Outdoor lovers with mobility needs can now easily explore Georgia State Parks. The state’s Department of Natural Resources is partnering with a foundation that provides free all-terrain wheelchairs at 10 historic sites and wildlife centers. The program is all about encouraging more people to...
Child hit by vehicle near elementary school in Laurens Co.
A child was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near an elementary school in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
BOLD addresses recruitment, retention and more classroom representation
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 3 hours...
First Responder Friday: Laurens County Sheriff’s Gun Detecting K-9
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Did you know one way to help protect our schools comes on four legs? Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said he considered options with Laurens School District 55 officials on how to try and keep guns off the Laurens District 55 High School campus. “We talked about metal detectors, firearm detecting […]
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Donaldson Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every week, we are checking off the roads you submit and getting to the bottom of whether or not officials will improve their conditions. Out of more than 12 hundred roads, you wanted us to look at Donaldson Road, in Greenville County. This Greenville Road connects with Highway 25 (Augusta Road) twice.
WYFF4.com
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
Comments / 0