FOX Carolina

New holiday attraction coming to Spartanburg

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Holiday ferris wheel coming to downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This holiday season, the city of Spartanburg is providing some incredible views with a new holiday ferris wheel. Snuggle up with your special someone, or bring the whole family to this exciting and free downtown attraction. The new attraction, located on South Spring Street, will...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate locations join national strike

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Lights of Love serving as beacon of hope to families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ronald McDonald House in Greenville is kicking off the holiday season with their annual Lights of Love. Lights of Love is an annual tradition that brings a beacon of hope for families going through the darkest times. As the Ronald McDonald House enters the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Boxes of food going to people in need

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this weekend...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate

GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments

MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
MAULDIN, SC
WLOS.com

Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Pancreatic cancer survivor

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man Shares How All Terrain Wheelchair Changed His Life

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Outdoor lovers with mobility needs can now easily explore Georgia State Parks. The state’s Department of Natural Resources is partnering with a foundation that provides free all-terrain wheelchairs at 10 historic sites and wildlife centers. The program is all about encouraging more people to...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

BOLD addresses recruitment, retention and more classroom representation

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Donaldson Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every week, we are checking off the roads you submit and getting to the bottom of whether or not officials will improve their conditions. Out of more than 12 hundred roads, you wanted us to look at Donaldson Road, in Greenville County. This Greenville Road connects with Highway 25 (Augusta Road) twice.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC

